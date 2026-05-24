Cruise Ship Steward Shares Her Secret to Creative Towel Designs

As a cabin steward with Marella Cruises, Monique Sheena Platon has taken her passion for towel twisting on cruise ships to new heights. With her impressive portfolio of designs, including swan, bunny, and crocodile towel shapes, Monique has captured the hearts of passengers aboard Marella Discovery ship.

The enrichment of cruise passengers is not just limited to fine dining and luxurious amenities, as many cruise lines have taken steps to elevate their hotel room experience with creative towel design s.

Monique Sheena Platon, a cabin steward with Marella Cruises since 2019, has honed her skills in the art of towel twisting on cruise ships. Her impressive portfolio includes swan, bunny, crocodile and more designs that have captured the hearts of passengers. According to Monique, her goal is to make passengers smile every time they see a new towel shape, and she believes that the most impressive designs are the ones that guests don't expect.

From the complexity of making a crocodile using at least two hand towels and a bath mat, to the speed at which she can create smaller designs in just three to five minutes, Monique's skills are undoubtedly captivating. Even the most difficult designs, such as the crocodile, have surprised passengers with its intricacy, while also entertaining guests with her behind the scenes tutorials on social media platforms.

Monique shares her secret to mastering her craft is through visual learning, where she uses YouTube videos to learn new designs and stay up to date with the latest trends. With her passion for creativity, Monique aims to inspire others to try their hand at towel art at home, even if they don't have the same level of expertise as her.

With several designs to try at home, such as her frog or bear designs, passengers are encouraged to give it a try, even if it takes some practice, to get to her level of towel artistry





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Cruise Ship Towel Design Monique Sheena Platon Marella Cruises Cabin Steward

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