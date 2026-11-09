Cruise ship pianist who fell overboard rescued from ‘middle of the ocean’ after 9 hours

Two fisherman helped save a Royal Caribbean pianist who fell overboard on a cruise ship.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Two fisherman helped save a Royal Caribbean pianist who fell overboard on a cruise ship then spent nine hours floating in the ocean nearly 20 miles off the California coast.

Sean Norton and Grant Garrett were headed back to Newport Beach after a Friday morning fishing trip when suddenly, their boat captain noticed someone in the water nearly 20 miles off the coast.

Also read Newport Beach fishermen find Royal Caribbean cruise ship employee treading water 20 miles off coast

“I mean, it’s surreal,” Norton said. “Grant and I each got an arm and lifted him up, and he was in total shock. ” Garrett said when the 37-year-old man came to, he told them he’s a pianist on the 14-deck Royal Caribbean cruise ship called the “Ovation of the Seas,” which was en route to Ensenada, Mexico, out of Long Beach.

“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Thank you. I thought I was gonna die,’” Norton said. After pulling the man from the water, the crew put out an emergency maritime call, and a group of Newport Beach lifeguards responded to help.

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“It was approximately 15 to 20 miles offshore, pretty much in the middle of the ocean,” Lifeguard Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda said. Lifeguard officials believe the man went overboard around 2:30 a.m. Friday, roughly nine hours before he was found. He was hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is investigating the incident and how he went overboard.

“You have this crazy super El Niño year. This guy was in the water for probably 10 hours, but the water’s 76 degrees. A different year, no way he makes it,” Norton said. The fishermen are grateful they found the man and were able to help him.

“I’m glad we were there, and I’m glad he’s doing okay,” Garrett said. A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident: “We are providing support and assistance to our crew member during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our employee, we have no additional details to share. ”