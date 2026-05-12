Cruise Ship MV Hondius Leaves Port Amid Hantavirus Outbreak, Spanish Police Officer Dies

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship, left the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, on May 11, 2026, after being affected by a hantavirus outbreak. An unidentified Spanish police officer collapsed and died of a heart attack while helping with the disembarkation of passengers. There have been seven confirmed cases of hantavirus and three deaths as a result of the virus.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak , left the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, on May 11, 2026. A Spanish police officer died while assisting with security preparations while assisting with the disembarkation of passengers from the ship during its arrival in Tenerife.

The cruise ship was placed under emergency protocols following an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus, with seven confirmed cases and three deaths so far. Seven passengers who disembarked from the ship on Sunday have been hospitalized in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, and Saint Helena





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Cruise Ship MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak Spanish Police Officer Emergency Protocols Hospitalized Passengers Andes Strain Of Hantavirus Travel Advisories

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