Cruise ship employee rescued from water near Newport Beach

The man was identified as an employee aboard the Ovation of the Seas, a cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean.

The man was identified as an employee aboard the Ovation of the Seas, a cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean. A crew member aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found in the water off Newport Beach, California, over the weekend.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was found conscious in the water Friday, about 10 miles from Avalon Harbor.

Also read Cruise ship worker rescued by Newport Beach fishermen after going overboard miles offshore

"We are providing support and assistance to our crew member during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our employee, we have no additional details to share," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how the man ended up in the water. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

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The Ovation of the Seas is a 14-deck cruise ship that can accommodate 4,182 passengers and 1,500 crew members. It entered service in 2016 and is one of Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.