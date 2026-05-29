Cruise ship battles rough Pacific seas to save injured, stranded sailor

A cruise ship reportedly battled rough Pacific seas to rescue an injured sailor who was stranded on a disabled vessel too far from shore for air rescue.

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ship battled rough Pacific seas to rescue an injured sailor stranded aboard a disabled vessel far from shore, according to reports. The ship was reportedly too far from Hawaii and the continental United States to attempt an air rescue, prompting the Silver Whisper to divert course. Passengers aboard the Silver Whisper described rough Pacific conditions as the luxury cruise ship, seen above, diverted course to rescue an injured sailor stranded at sea.

One person said the Silver Whisper rescued a man"whose vessel lost all power and communications in high winds and rough seas.

""We were the closest ship to him — it took 7 hours to reach him, with no exact coordinates," the Facebook user said. "Many of us might miss flights due to our delay, but we saved people and one crew member is injured. ""Many of us might miss flights due to our delay, but we saved people and one crew member is injured," the person continued. "The mast is gone and too far out in ocean for helicopter.

#Silversea Silver Whisper to the rescue!

" The Silver Whisper reportedly spent hours searching rough waters after receiving a distress call involving a disabled vessel in the Pacific Ocean. "We were sent to our cabins because stabilizers had to be collapsed on rough seas," the Facebook user recalled. The Silver Seas' website indicates the Silver Whisper is"one of the most technically up-to-the-minute ships at sea.

" The Silver Whisper was reportedly the closest vessel available to assist after a distress call was issued in the Pacific Ocean. "Revel in the pampering treatments of an expanded wellness spa, shop the hottest trends from top designers at our shipboard boutiques, and enjoy dynamic, full-scale productions in a multi-tiered show lounge," the site says. Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at





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