Cruise Passengers Test Positive for Hantavirus After Evacuation from Canary Islands

Two cruise passengers have tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated home from the Canary Islands, following assurances that no one on the vessel had any symptoms. A French passenger who was evacuated from the MV Hondius also tested positive for the illness after she developed symptoms while on a chartered flight from Tenerife to Paris. Her condition is deteriorating, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Monday, adding that her condition in hospital worsened overnight. Spain insisted it took 'all measures' to prevent hantavirus spreading from evacuees on the cruise ship hit by the virus who left the Canary Islands.

Two cruise passengers have tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated home from the Canary Islands , following assurances that no one on the vessel had any symptoms.

A French passenger who was evacuated from the MV Hondius also tested positive for the illness after she developed symptoms while on a chartered flight from Tenerife to Paris. Her condition is deteriorating, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Monday, adding that her condition in hospital worsened overnight. Spain insisted it took 'all measures' to prevent hantavirus spreading from evacuees on the cruise ship hit by the virus who left the Canary Islands.

In the UK, 20 Britons have arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside where they will begin 45 days of self-isolation, after landing in Manchester on a chartered Titan Airways flight from Tenerife. In France, 22 people have been identified as contact cases after being exposed to someone who later died of the virus.

They included eight people who had travelled on an April 25 flight between Saint Helena and Johannesburg, and 14 more on a flight between Johannesburg and Amsterdam





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Hantavirus Canary Islands Evacuation Symptoms Prevention Control Transmission France UK Spain World Health Organisation Oceanwide Expeditions Titan Airways Arrowe Park Hospital Merseyside Manchester Tenerife Johannesburg Amsterdam Saint Helena Exposed Contact Cases Close Monitoring Quartered PPE Infection Control Measures

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