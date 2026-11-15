Cruise passengers sharply divided over cutting buffet lines to sneak quick bites

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman of Texas reveals why grabbing just one item while on a cruise ship buffet line still counts as cutting — and when rare exceptions apply.

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Cutting ahead of others to grab just one item may seem a harmless action, but it can frustrate fellow passengers who have been patiently waiting their turn. Passengers should wait their turn even if they only want something quick, such as a piece of toast or fruit, rather than squeezing past others or reaching around them, the blog advised. Jumping ahead generally sends the wrong message, said Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert based in Texas.

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A common cruise ship buffet habit of grabbing an item out of turn is stirring a debate about etiquette while at sea.

"Everyone is waiting their turn, so having someone jump in front of you comes across as rude," she added. "It also disrupts the flow of the buffet line, and in some cases can even cause a buffet traffic jam. "Gottsman said reaching in for a napkin is more understandable than cutting ahead to grab food. If only a few people are waiting, politely asking to step in briefly for a fork or knife may also be acceptable.

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"If you're holding a space for your spouse, a friend or a child, the child generally gets a pass," said Gottsman. ButCutting ahead on a cruise ship buffet line can frustrate fellow passengers and disrupt the flow of dinner traffic, said an etiquette expert.

For someone who repeatedly jumps ahead, she suggested speaking with a manager in the dining area and allowing staff to handle the situation.asked whether it was acceptable to skip ahead when people were waiting for the first dish at a buffet, but there was no line for other items farther down.

"If there's a wide opening, it's fine. If you're squeezing in between people, then go wait in line like everyone else," one person wrote.

"If they have to wait for you after getting the first item, then you've cut in line," the user wrote. Fox News Digital reached out to Royal Caribbean for more information and comment. Kelly McGreal is a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. She and the team cover travel, food and drink, health, relationships and more.

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She also produces the weekly American Culture Quiz and handles other special projects.