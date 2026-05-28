Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez wants $5 million from Carnival.

If you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels. The farm owner who originally owned the buffalo said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head.

A top doctor re-hired by the Donald Trump administration on a $324,000-a-year salary despite being mired in a sex, drug, and gun scandal has now beenPunchUp, the Beast’s sister investigations Substack , first reported last week. He is also accused of sexually harassing several women, which he denies. Now PunchUp reports that Eastman appears to have padded credentials across biographies, speeches, and promotional material, some of whichand a Dallas Fire-Rescue assistant medical director.

“It is classic Eastman—puff it, stretch it, hope nobody checks,” one former colleague said. His lawyer, Dan Schwager, blamed a PR agency and “AI hallucinations” for some of the errors. Schwager said only two minor policy violations were substantiated during his workplace investigation. A Florida man is suing a cruise line after claiming to have suffered horrific burns from scorching his feet on a pool deck that was “unreasonably and dangerously hot.

” Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez wants $5 million from Carnival after just 20 steps across the deck allegedly left the soles of his feet with second-degree burns during a trip he took on the line’s Magic vessel last May.

“While a passenger may reasonably expect an interior deck surface exposed to sunlight to become warm, could not reasonably anticipate that the deck surface had reached temperatures capable of causing severe second-degree burns within seconds of ordinary contact,” his complaint reads. It adds that Carnival had apparently been aware of the overheating issue as early as 2014, and claims at least 25 other guests have suffered similar injuries over the past seven years.

A spokesman for the cruise line said the company “does not comment on pending litigation. ”selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function.

Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine,, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being.

When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additionalA senior CIA official has been arrested after investigators uncovered more than $40 million worth of gold bars hidden inside his home. David Rush, from Virginia, was arrested on May 19 and is now being held in jail after FBI agents found “approximately 303 gold bars, each of which weighed approximately one kilogram” at his home, according to court papers.

Agents also uncovered a lavish collection of nearly three dozen luxury watches, with Rolex models making up much of the haul. The stash was discovered after an internal CIA investigation found that from November to March, Rush asked for, and received, “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses. ” But when investigators reviewed the funds, much of the cash and gold was missing.

Rush is awaiting a detention hearing on charges including stealing government money through allegedly fraudulent time sheets. Prosecutors also accuse him of falsely claiming he still served in the Navy Reserve to collect military leave pay.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, pose after placing their handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 3, 2025.and a love interest for Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy. Joe said bosses even set up a private space for him, which he called “the saddest room you can imagine.

” Joe said he could hear other people auditioning from his room, and realized “these guys were crushing it. ” The singer explained he went in over-confident, “and I just... I crash and burn. ” He even forgot the name of the show he was auditioning for.

“It was such a bad audition,” he said. “I was like `Ugh. ’” Joe, who has acted in Disney’smovie, starring fellow child star turned pop diva Ariana Grande. Joe said the audition became daunting, noting it was “a bit of a strange one because there was, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day.

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Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn ImagesNASCAR star Kyle Busch, 41, likely had sepsis for just one day before he died, according to his death certificate, obtained by US Weekly. He was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 20, after being found unresponsive in a racing simulator. According to the death certificate, he had bacterial pneumonia for days or weeks before it progressed into sepsis.

Within hours, sepsis had caused blood clots to form in his bloodstream, the outlet reported. These clots led to hemorrhagic shock, which ultimately claimed his life. Sepsis is a life-threatening overreaction by the body to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own cells and organs.

The family had previously revealed his cause of death in a statement to The Athletic, stating that a medical evaluation “concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications. ” He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Unspecified - 1974: Charles Cioffi appearing in the episode 'Market for Murder' from the television show 'Get Christie Love!

'. Iconic character actor Charles Cioffi died at his Marina del Rey home at the age of 90. He died from natural causes on Friday, according to a report by TMZ.

The New York City native began his career in theater, starting at a regional theater in Minneapolis before making his Broadway debut in 1968 with a production ofalongside Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, playing the villain opposite Sutherland’s sleuth character, John Klute. He also made frequent television appearances, especially after his role in the iconic thriller. Cioffi played Lt. Vic Androzzi inactor Matthew Perry was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the actor’s 2023 death.

Kenneth Iwamasa, who was paid a $150,000 annual salary to live in Perry’s home and undertake various responsibilities–including coordinating Perry’s medical care–sourced and repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine, including the final and fatal dose, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Iwamasa, the DOJ said, is not a medical professional and was not trained in the practice.

The defense emphasized the 61-year-old’s admiration for Perry, but Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ultimately sided with the prosecution on a 41-month sentence, 24 months of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

“You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” Garnett said, according to the Associated Press. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death. ”Kendra Scott and Zac Brown attend the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronda ChurchillJust a year since their public debut, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown are officially married.

Award-winning country artist Zac Brown, 47, and CEO Kendra Scott, 52, have tied the knot nearly 10 months after their engagement on July 24, 2025. The two were privately married in an intimate ceremony at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini. The couple first went public with a hard launch at the 2025 American Music Awards last May, at which a source reported tothat the couple had been dating privately for months prior.

The same source told People that the two “are head over heels and have become inseparable. ” Brown proposed just two months after the couple went public. Considering Scott’s status as a jewelry designer, Brown expressed concern about picking out the ring for his now-wife.

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If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over. This photograph taken on May 17, 2026 shows content creators shooting videos of an albino buffalo nicknamed"Donald Trump" for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha at a livestock farm in Narayanganj. Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photographs with an unlikely social media star -- an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair nicknamed"Donald Trump" due to be sacrificed within days.

/ To go with 'Bangladesh-US-Politics-Buffalo', VISUAL STORYThe Bangladeshi government has decided to save the life of a rare albino buffalo named after Donald Trump after it went viral last week for sharing the president’s coiffed blond hair.

“At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said on Wednesday. The animal had been sold for slaughter during a ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival, but following an order from Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, the president’s namesake will be saved and featured at the national zoo in the country’s capital, Dhaka.

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha, who originally owned the buffalo, said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head. As for its personality, Mridha claims that the animal is quite composed.

“It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added. Former Thrasher magazine Skateboarder of the Year Marc Johnson has died at the age of 49. Highly recognized as one of the greatest skateboarders of his time, Johnson’s passing was announced by fellow professional athlete and friend Louie Barletta on May 26.

“He was one of the most talented and creative people to step on or off a skateboard,” Barletta said in a statement reflecting on Johnson’s life. While widely known for his successes, Johnson endured a difficult upbringing and fought a persistent battle with alcoholism during the peak of his career. Johnson’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Barletta spoke up about how, during his last interaction with Johnson, he was “sober, healthy, and full of life” and embodied a positive, forward-looking perspective on his career.





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