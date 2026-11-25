Just days into the Panache Cruise expedition in November 2025, Kristen Elizabeth Nolan, 44, was found unresponsive and cold after spending the night camping on a glacier off the Antarctic Peninsula…

while camping on a glacier was heard crying the night before her mysterious death, according to a new lawsuit. Kristen Elizabeth Nolan, who was reported to be in “excellent” health before the November 2025 trip, was found unresponsive and cold after the camping adventure off the Antarctic Peninsula’s west coast, according to a federal complaint obtained by the The fateful night out on the glacier, a fellow camper got up to use the restroom and heard Nolan crying inside her shelter, the complaint stated.

Kristen S.-Panache Cruises / FacebookThe camper believed Nolan was having “a private moment” and continued on without waking the guides who were accompanying the group during their arctic excursion, Nolan’s family’s attorney Neil Bayer told the publication. Nolan was found “pulseless, cold and unresponsive” as the group prepared to pack up just after 5 a.m. the next morning, according to the court filing.

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The guides radioed the ship’s sole doctor and nurse and an emergency was declared less than five minutes later at 5:08 a.m.But the onboard medical team did not leave the ship until 5:17 a.m., the complaint states. The cruise ship Fridtjof Nansen arrives at Portland Port on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Portland, England, marking the start of the port’s cruise season. Dr. Jasna Sena Tankosic arrived at the scene more than 20 minutes after the cruise liner was alerted.

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By that point Nolan was turning blue and her body was beginning to stiffen, according to court documents. Tankosic suspected Nolan had suffered a heart attack and administered several doses of a drug that could be potentially toxic if she was hypothermic, and not in fact in cardiac arrest, the suit alleges.