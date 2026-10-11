Jason Leon Watford Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead Aboard MSC Seascape Cruise Ship

Jason Leon Watford, 48, has been charged with murder after a woman traveling with him was found dead aboard the MSC Seascape, which returned to Galveston, Texas, shortly after departing. An autopsy is scheduled and Watford is set to appear in court.

Jason Leon Watford, a 48-year-old Texas resident, has been formally charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's lifeless body aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship. The incident forced the vessel to make an unscheduled return to the Port of Galveston just hours after departing for a Caribbean itinerary on Sunday. Federal authorities arrested Watford and removed him from the ship in handcuffs as law enforcement personnel coordinated with Border Patrol at the terminal.

The criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas outlines a violent altercation that escalated rapidly. Watford told FBI investigators that he and the unidentified woman began arguing at a restaurant aboard the ship before moving to their cabin. He claimed the dispute caused him to snap, leading to a physical fight inside the room where he ultimately strangled her.

Also read FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Return to Galveston

Watford admitted to choking the victim for four to five minutes using both his hands and then from behind with his right arm. He stated that he released his hold only because he was exhausted. According to his account, the woman remained motionless on the floor for approximately ten minutes while he waited for assistance, which never came from him.

A housekeeper triggered the security response when she attempted to deliver towels to the cabin around 9 p.m. She reported seeing what she believed to be blood on Watford's hands and clothing. Upon opening the door, she discovered the victim lying face down and immediately contacted ship security. Watford did not contact medical personnel or security while the victim was unconscious.

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After the housekeeper raised the alarm, Watford changed his clothes and left his room. Surveillance footage captured him sitting on the hallway floor outside the cabin, calmly scrolling on his phone. The ship made a wide turnaround and headed back to Texas. Passengers were informed of a medical emergency, though one traveler recalled a specific shipwide code announced around 10 p.m.

Jail records confirm that Watford is currently being held in the Galveston County Jail on a federal hold. He is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The Galveston Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday to determine the official cause of death. The identity of the female victim remains unconfirmed by authorities.

MSC Cruises stated that they were instructed by authorities to return the vessel to Galveston after reporting the guest incident. The company emphasized that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and providing support to those affected by the tragedy. The shipping line confirmed that the MSC Seascape has resumed its voyage and departed from Galveston on Monday afternoon.

The MSC Seascape is a massive vessel capable of hosting nearly 5,900 guests with more than 1,600 crew members. It features 2,270 cabins and operates week-long round trips around the Caribbean. The ship switched its home port from Miami to Galveston in November and typically runs five- and seven-night stays from the Texas terminal.

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Witnesses described a tense atmosphere as the ship returned to port. One passenger noted seeing numerous law enforcement vehicles and Border Patrol units waiting outside. Videos showed the suspect being escorted off the 19-deck ship in restraints. The vessel is now heading to Costa Maya, Mexico, for its next scheduled stop.

The ship is set to dock in Roatan Island, Honduras, on November 12 before continuing to Cozumel, Mexico. It will eventually arrive back in Galveston on November 15 to complete its current circuit. The incident has cast a shadow over the Caribbean route, which has been a popular destination for travelers from the Gulf Coast region.