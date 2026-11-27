The cruise industry is rolling out some of its best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Hideaway is the adults-only area with an infinity pool on Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas. While cruise lines run promotions throughout the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically bring some of their steepest discounts — and several offers are already live.

The all-inclusive luxury expedition line offers up to 55% savings and up to $2,000 in air credit savings per suite. Book by Nov. 28. Details atThe cruise line is rolling out deals and bundles throughout Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. Offers include onboard credit, reduced deposits, cabin savings, room upgrades and kids sail free.

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Details at Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key opens to guests for the first time on July 19, 2025, on Grand Bahama Island. The Carnival Vista was the first ship to visit the 68-acre destination, which features large freshwater lagoons, a 10-story sandcastle with water slides, Bahamian vendors, swim-up bars and more. Fares start at $999, plus up to 40% off select voyages, included onboard credit, reduced deposits and more during the Black Friday event.