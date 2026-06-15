Cruise Insider:Expert Shares What to Splurge on and What to Skip for a Better Voyage

Cruise expert Jeannine Williamson reveals which onboard extras and upgrades are truly worth the money and which to avoid, from shore excursions and Wi-Fi to balcony cabins and dining options.

The cost of a cruise vacation typically covers accommodations, meals, and onboard entertainment, but there are often numerous extra expenses that can add up quickly, particularly for infrequent cruisers.

Cruise expert Jeannine Williamson has shared her insights on which extras are worth the investment and which to skip, helping travelers make the most of their budget. According to Williamson, shore excursions can significantly enhance the cruise experience if you are visiting a new destination, though prices vary widely-from a half-day buggy tour in Turkey for £60 to a seaplane ride in Alaska costing as much as $5,800 (£4,280).

While cruise lines promote their own tours, guaranteeing timely return to the ship, Williamson notes that third-party operators like Viator (operated by Tripadvisor) often offer similar experiences at lower prices; for example, in Messina there are over 100 tours available starting from £37. Regarding connectivity, while onboard services like Cellular at Sea are available, they are usually very expensive; instead, purchasing the cruise line's Wi-Fi package is generally more affordable, with daily rates ranging from about £8 on Ambassador cruises to £10 on P&O, and Carnival packages starting from $20.40 (£15.20).

Some lines such as Viking and Silversea even provide free Wi-Fi. When it comes to dining, specialty restaurants onboard can be a delightful treat, but Williamson advises against booking them on shorter cruises (under five days) due to the abundance of included options. She highlights the Chef's Table on Ambassador Cruise Line as a worthwhile splurge at £89 for a three-hour private dinner.

For beverages, she stresses the importance of calculating consumption before purchasing a drinks package-if you enjoy several drinks daily, the package may save money, but casual drinkers might be better off paying per item. One of the most recommended upgrades is a balcony cabin, which Williamson calls a 'no-brainer' for many passengers, offering private outdoor space away from crowded public areas.

However, she acknowledges that on certain itineraries, such as winter cruises in northern Europe, an interior cabin can be up to 25% cheaper and still satisfactory for those who don't plan to spend much time in their room. On the other hand, she advises avoiding the ship's spa due to inflated prices and mandatory tipping, often resulting in an underwhelming experience. Similarly, professional photo packages are unnecessary; with modern smartphone cameras, travelers can capture high-quality memories without extra cost





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Cruise Tips Travel Budgeting Shore Excursions Wi-Fi Packages Balcony Cabin Specialty Dining Drinks Packages Spa Costs Photo Packages Jeannine Williamson

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