Cruel Training Forced Monkeys in Indonesia to Perform Painful Tricks

The monkeys in Indonesia are being exploited for performing tricks for tourists, causing immense cruelty and distress. Disturbing footage has emerged, depicting them being made to walk on stilts, ride toy motorbikes, and dance in front of crowds, with chains around their necks. Some of the monkeys have even fallen from miniature motorcycles forcefully pulled by their chains. Last month, 46 monkeys were rescued and released back into the wild after spending 18 months at JAAN's rehabilitation site, where they received medical treatment and were taught survival skills. Disturbing footage has been released of their ordeal, shedding light on the inhumane practices.

Disturbing footage has revealed how monkeys in Indonesia are being cruelly forced to perform painful tricks for tourists. The monkeys are made to walk on stilts, ride toy motorbikes, and dance in front of crowds, with chains around their necks.

Last month, 46 monkeys rescued from the training centre in Cirebon in 2024 were released back into the wild after spending 18 months at JAAN's rehabilitation site, where they received medical treatment and were taught survival skills. The macaques have been subjected to various torturous acts, such as walking on stilts, riding bikes, and begging for money. Disturbing footage shows the monkeys in a state of distress and unwillingly performing tricks.

The primates are even made to fall from miniature motorcycles, only to be dragged back by their chains





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Monkey Cruel Training Distress Tricks Indonesia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Unacceptable and beyond cruel’: 2 dogs die in extreme heat in YoungstownThe Mahoning County Dog Warden shared Monday that it received two phone calls about dogs that died out in the heat.

Read more »

Milo Machado-Garner interview on 'Goodbye Cruel World'Milo Machado-Graner, 17, Reflects On 'Goodbye Cruel World' After 'Anatomy Of A Fall': 'This Role Took Me To A Different Place'

Read more »

Disturbing video shows fight in donut shop shortly before elderly woman’s death: policePolice said the investigation remains ongoing.

Read more »

Our post-Memorial Day weekend forecast is a cruel jokeThe summer heat from the first half of the week won’t be hanging around for the long holiday weekend. Starting Thursday, a cooler, wetter weather pattern sets up that’ll bring temperatures back below late-May averages. And while Memorial Day weekend doesn’t look like beach weather, it won’t be a complete washout.

Read more »