Crucial Star Wars Characters May Take New Trajectories Under Dave Filoni's Leadership

Under the new Lucasfilm regime, Jedi Master Dave Filoni has been appointed as Lucasfilm’s new president, signaling a dramatic new chapter for the Star Wars franchise. Favreau has recently spoken with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that he shares insights into which characters are poised for brighter futures.

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau provided some insight on the Star Wars characters following the Lucasfilm regime change. In January 2026, longtime Star Wars creative talent Dave Filoni took over as Lucasfilm’s new president following the retirement of Kathleen Kennedy , alongside Lynwen Brennan being appointed as co-president.

Between these promotions and The Mandalorian and Grogu being the first Star Wars movie in seven years, the franchise is entering new territory. Favreau mentioned that in addition to describing The Mandalorian and Grogu’s future as a ‘wide open canvas,’ he also knows that Filoni has been ‘thinking deeply and about the larger story, about how all the characters all fit together, and understanding the timeframe and how it leads into the next era of Star Wars.

’ Favreau also mentioned that he has a lot of notes and ideas as to where he thinks things might go within this small microcosm within Star Wars. Considering The Mandalorian and Grogu’s title protagonists, Ahsoka and Thrawn, from Star Wars’ Disney+ corner, continue to shine.

After making passionate fans during their appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, returned in The Book of Boba Fett, and starred in her own live-action Star Wars TV show. Thrawn initially originated as a character from the Star Wars Expanded Universe, a.k.a. the Legends continuity, but was brought into the main universe in Star Wars Rebels.

Favreau mentioned that Lucasfilm intends to keep the lore established in these Star Wars shows on Disney+ going for the foreseeable future. As for crossovers or appearances in upcoming Star Wars movies like The Mandalorian and Grogu, or even TV shows, such as surgeries or The Book of Boba Fett or Ahsoka, or other listing names, the fate of such events remains to be seen.

Filoni’s crossover plans for the movies and TV shows featured prominently in The Mandalorian and Grogu were kept on hold until further notice





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Star Wars Dave Filoni Kathleen Kennedy Lynwen Brennan Jon Favreau The Mandalorian Grogu The Book Of Boba Fett Ahsoka Thrawn Disney+ Jedi Master The Clone Wars Star Wars Rebels

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