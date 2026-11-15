Crowsworn Metroidvania Blends Hollow Knight Gameplay With Bloodborne Atmosphere

Mongoose Rodeo announces Crowsworn, a new hand-drawn metroidvania inspired by Hollow Knight and Bloodborne. Explore the dark kingdom of Fearanndal in this upcoming action-adventure title.

Developers at Mongoose Rodeo have announced Crowsworn, a new indie metroidvania designed to merge the precise platforming of Hollow Knight with the grim, gothic aesthetic of Bloodborne. This title emerges as a potential answer for fans seeking the next great dark fantasy experience, particularly since Sony has shown no interest in releasing a sequel or remaster for Bloodborne.

Crowsworn Development History and Platforms

Mongoose Rodeo first introduced Crowsworn as a Kickstarter campaign in 2021, securing the necessary funding to begin production. The project moved forward through active development phases until a significant delay occurred in 2023. As of now, the studio has not provided a specific release date or a broader release window for the game.

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The upcoming title is scheduled to launch across multiple gaming platforms, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience of action fans. Players can expect Crowsworn to be available on PC via Steam, as well as on major current-generation consoles including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Inspiration From Hollow Knight and Bloodborne

The artistic direction of Crowsworn draws heavily from its most cited influence, Hollow Knight, by Team Cherry. The developers have confirmed that the hand-drawn art style and animation techniques are direct homages to the beloved indie hit, which recently saw the release of its own sequel, Silksong, after a long period of anticipation.

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Simultaneously, the narrative tone and environmental design are deeply rooted in the gothic horror elements found in Bloodborne. The game is set in Fearanndal, a kingdom that was once vibrant but is now overrun by walking nightmares, mirroring the decaying state of Yharnam in its source of inspiration.

Character design and movement mechanics also pay tribute to the hack-and-slash franchise Devil May Cry. Players will control a humanoid figure resembling the Hunters from Bloodborne, whose agile combat style is inspired by protagonists like Dante and Nero from Capcom's series.

Gameplay Mechanics and World Design

Crowsworn offers a vast, interconnected world that challenges players with a soulslike approach to combat and exploration. The game promises over 120 unique enemy encounters and more than 30 distinct boss battles, requiring players to adapt quickly to difficult and punishing opponents.

A key feature distinguishing Crowsworn from its inspirations is the Grafting system. This mechanic allows players to unlock and equip new abilities for their protagonist, adding a layer of customization and strategic depth to the progression system. The side quests expand the world lore, providing additional context to the dark fantasy setting.

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While no concrete launch date has been established, the combination of familiar mechanics and fresh narrative elements positions Crowsworn as a notable entry in the genre. Fans of dark, challenging platformers are advised to keep the title on their radar as Mongoose Rodeo continues development.