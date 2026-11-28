Scottish prosecutors investigate criminal fraud after forged death certificates were discovered at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, deepening the NHS Grampian scandal involving avoidable patient deaths.

Scottish prosecutors have launched a formal investigation into the issuance of forged death certificates at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the central site of the United Kingdom's most significant National Health Service scandal. The Crown Office is examining documents signed off at the hospital to determine whether fraud was committed to obscure the true causes of patient deaths, particularly among those who suffered avoidable fatalities.

Crown Office Investigates Fraudulent Medical Records

Officials at the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit are currently reviewing specific cases where the recorded causes of death appear inconsistent with the actual medical circumstances of the patients. The probe was initiated after Healthcare Improvement Scotland raised alarms on November 17 regarding discrepancies in the hepatobiliary surgery unit, where one patient's death certificate contained an incorrect cause of death.

Also read NHS Back Pain Claims Cost £352m in Disability Benefits

Healthcare Improvement Scotland alerted both NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government about the concerns before contacting prosecutors and the General Medical Council the following morning. Police Scotland is now collaborating with the Crown Office to assess the scope of the potential criminal activity, which includes investigating whether other deaths in the hepatobiliary unit were similarly misrepresented on official documents.

Whistleblower Reveals Avoidable Deaths and Cover-Ups

The current legal scrutiny follows a bombshell report revealed earlier this month by whistleblower doctor Dr Mohammed Habib, which exposed that at least 19 patients died needlessly in 2022. The September 2022 report indicated that these patients suffered avoidable deaths during liver or pancreas surgery at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hepatobiliary unit, with many dying from bleeding on the operating table rather than the reasons stated on their death certificates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source materials suggest that doctors may have recorded more normal causes of death, such as cancer, to avoid scrutiny or potential impacts on their medical registration and the closure of their unit. This alleged practice constitutes fraud and a crime, as failing to report a death during surgery to the Crown Office or providing false information is punishable by law. The concealment of the true cause of death prevents the necessary legal and medical investigations that would otherwise be triggered.

Political Pressure Mounts on First Minister Swinney

The revelation that death certificates may have been falsified has intensified demands for First Minister John Swinney to disclose what the SNP government knew about the crisis at NHS Grampian. Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay accused the government of normalizing a rotten culture of cover-ups for over a decade, stating that the government has nurtured persistent patient safety concerns raised by senior medics.

Findlay emphasized that Justice must be swift and unsparing, arguing that the new accusations of lies on patient certificates suggest that cover-ups may have escalated to criminal levels. He called for Swinney to appear in parliament and provide a full account of the government's knowledge regarding the escalation of safety failures at the health board.

Consequences for Medical Professionals and Institutions

If doctors are found to be at fault for the avoidable deaths or for falsifying records, they face potential investigation by the General Medical Council, loss of their medical license, or prosecution for culpable homicide. The employer, NHS Grampian, could face corporate homicide charges, special government interventions, and substantial legal bills if relatives of those who died decide to pursue legal action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An investigation by Healthcare Improvement Scotland published on November 12 also raised serious issues regarding the culture within NHS Grampian and its handling of serious adverse events. The report highlighted alarming incidents, including children being operated on at one hospital after medics had been ordered to stop procedures, further compounding the crisis facing the health board and its leadership.