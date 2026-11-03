Crown New Materials Tech IPO Turns Former Teacher Mai Michael Into Billionaire

Shares of Crown New Materials Technology surge 787 percent in China, turning former elementary school teacher Mai Michael and his sister Mai Huixia into billionaires.

The valuation journey of Mai Michael, the chairman and CEO of Crown New Materials Technology, has resulted in an estimated personal wealth of $2.5 billion following the company's initial public offering. His sister, Mai Huixia, who serves as the company's vice chairman, also joined the ranks of billionaires with an estimated fortune of $2 billion.

This dramatic shift in financial status occurred after shares of the Zhongshan-based firm surged by as much as 787 percent during their first day of trading on Tuesday. The extraordinary price movement triggered two trading halts by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange during the morning session to manage the volatility.

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The Journey From Teaching To Manufacturing

Mai Michael previously worked as an elementary school teacher in Zhongshan, China, before leaving the profession in 1984. He entered the materials business the following year and spent the next two decades working at factories in the city, including overseeing an adhesive tape manufacturer.

In 2000, the siblings established Crown New Materials Technology. The company now manufactures adhesive materials and protective films used across the automotive, electronics, and semiconductor industries.

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Its products are supplied to major global companies such as BYD, Apple, and Tesla. The firm competes internationally with industry giants including 3M and Japan's Nitto Denko.

Family Ownership And Corporate Structure

Mai Michael and Mai Huixia have retained substantial stakes in the company, which allowed the surge in share price to push their holdings into billionaire territory. The company remains closely held by the family, with Mai Christal, one of Mai Michael's daughters, sitting on the board.

Other indirect shareholders include Mai Michael's spouse, other daughters, and Mai Huixia's daughter. This concentrated ownership structure amplified the wealth impact of the recent stock market debut.

Financial Performance And IPO Details

Crown New Materials Technology raised 956 million yuan, approximately $144 million, by selling 56.3 million shares at 16.98 yuan each ahead of its Shenzhen debut. The company plans to use the proceeds to expand production and establish a research center in China.

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Financial performance has been mixed, with revenue estimated to increase 12 percent from a year earlier to 2.8 billion yuan during the first nine months of 2026. Net profit, however, fell 7.9 percent to 225 million yuan.

Market Outlook And Future Risks

Shen Meng, managing director of Beijing investment bank Chanson & Co., told Forbes that Chinese investors' appetite for newly listed stocks helped fuel the rally. He noted that mainland Chinese IPOs are generally priced conservatively to support their market performance.

It remains uncertain whether Crown New Materials Technology can sustain its elevated valuation once initial enthusiasm subsides. The company urged investors to be cautious and rational following the dramatic rise in shares.