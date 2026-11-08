Crown Jewel delivers perfect Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn story and one thing WWE fans have clamored for

We got moments of validation for two unlikely champions in Sami Zayn from Roman Reigns, and Chelsea Green — even if Tiffany Stratton cashed in on her at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi…

Cody Rhodes stands over Randy Orton during Crown Jewel at The Venue on November 7, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel left you with a feeling that you got plenty of quality and quantity as WWE and its stars braved the dangerous unrest in Saudi Arabia to deliver an enjoyable show.

We got moments of validation as two unlikely champions in Sami Zayn and Chelsea Green — even if Tiffany Stratton cashed in on her in Riyadh on Saturday. Roman Reigns and Zayn delivered an excellent main event, while Cody Rhodes might finally be on his way to a much darker side. This show moved a ton of things forward after some quality matches. Reigns and Zayn told one heck of a story in the main event, one of mutual respect.

Also read WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Headline Riyadh Event

It took everything the Tribal Chief had to put down the WWE champion, who refused to go down until Reigns finally hit the rebound spear. Reigns’ year of great matches continues Cody Rhodes looks on during Crown Jewel at The Venue on November 7, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tiffany Stratton celebrates her win during Crown Jewel at The Venue on November 7, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

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Je'Von Evans, left, and Penta celebrate their win during Crown Jewel at The Venue on Nov. 7, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.