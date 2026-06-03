Crowded Field of Seventeen Enters Alaska's Open Governor's Race as System Encourages Broad Participation

Seventeen candidates, including former Gov. Bill Walker and three independents, three Democrats, and eleven Republicans, have filed for Alaska's open governor's race under the state's 'jungle primary' system. The top four vote-getters regardless of party will advance to the November general election, leading to a crowded and unpredictable contest with no clear front-runner.

Seventeen candidates have filed to run in Alaska's open governor's race, creating a crowded field that includes former Governor Bill Walker , six current lawmakers, three former cabinet members, and two mayors.

The slate comprises three independents, three Democrats, and eleven Republicans. This marks only the second time Alaskans will use the current open primary system, adopted by ballot measure in 2020, to elect a governor. Under this system, all candidates appear on a single ballot and the top four, regardless of party, advance to the November general election. In the 2022 primary, ten gubernatorial tickets competed, but incumbent Governor Mike Dunleavy consolidated much of the GOP support.

This time, Dunleavy is term-limited, opening the race for the first time in decades and attracting a swarm of hopefuls aiming to address Alaska's challenges. With no clear front-runner, especially among the eleven GOP candidates, some are preparing to advance to the general election with potentially less than ten percent of the vote.

To qualify for the 'jungle primary,' candidates must be at least thirty years old, eligible to vote in Alaska, have been residents for at least seven years, find a running mate, and pay a two-hundred-dollar filing fee. Supporters of the open primary see the large candidate pool as a feature, not a bug.

'Part of the promise of the system is that lots of people have the opportunity to put their hat in the ring, and I'm glad that they have,' said Tom Begich, a Democratic former state lawmaker who entered the governor's race in August. Candidates have until June twenty-seventh to drop out or adjust their tickets, such as swapping a lieutenant governor candidate; after that, the August eighteenth primary ballots will be finalized.

The last-minute entry of Walker, the only candidate who has previously been governor, could shake up the field. The day after the filing deadline, candidates acknowledged that further dropouts are possible as the reality of a crowded race sets in.

'I think some people may actually say, "You know what? This isn't worth it. This is too much,"' said Republican former Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum, who is continuing his campaign with a 'happy warrior approach.

' Some Republicans recognize that the large GOP field will divide the party's vote, potentially benefiting moderates and Democrats. 'Common sense would say it would be diluted with that many Republicans in the race,' said Republican former lawmaker and labor commissioner Click Bishop, who is appealing to moderate voters. 'If you've gone to any of the meet-and-greets for the Republican candidates, we're all saying a lot of the same stuff,' Crum noted.

'When it comes to affordability, things like this, Alaskans have these kind of same issues. Now it's, "who do you think can actually deliver?

"' Some would-be candidates have already dropped out. Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom, a Republican, withdrew on Monday after launching her campaign. Lesser-known candidates Republican Bruce Walden and independents Jessica Faircloth and Gregg Brelsford indicated earlier they would run but did not file paperwork. Republican Senator Shelley Hughes announced she would step down from her Senate position to campaign full time.

The primary system's design encourages a wide array of entrants, making the race unpredictable and highlighting the strategic dynamics of vote-splitting and coalition-building in a nonpartisan primary format





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