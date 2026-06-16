Crowded airport lounges force airlines to rethink future of travel perks for fliers

Airlines are rolling out grab-and-go lounge concepts to combat overcrowding, offering free food and drinks without the need for travelers to find a seat or stay.

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The idea is simple. Travelers can still pick up complimentary food and drinks — but without camping out in a lounge or having to hunt for a seat.travel expert and influencer "If I'm traveling with a kid and get to the airport early, the sit-down lounge is absolutely worth it," she said.fresh-squeezed orange juice, warmed pastriesThe airline opened Provisions by Admirals Club at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2025, calling it"a first-of-its-kind" lounge concept for the company, according to a press release.

American Airlines offers grab-and-go food and beverage options, pictured here, plus personalized customer support, with a"streamlined" layout built for quick visits. Access follows the same policies as traditional Admirals Club locations. Travelers can still pick up complimentary food and drinks at grab-and-go lounges — but without camping out or having to hunt for a seat.

As part of a broader pilot aimed at giving rushed travelers a faster option, Delta Air Lines opened quick serve areas at Sky ClubsDelta’s current Sky Club rules reference a Grab and Go feature, saying existing Sky Club access policies and eligibility rules apply to all Grab and Go entries. Lippe-McGraw, who travels about once a month, said lounges are useful but not essential.

Travelers can still pick up complimentary food and drinks — but without camping out in a lounge or having to hunt for a seat. When time is tight, she said, the grab-and-go model offers the best part of the lounge perk — complimentary food and drinks.

"But the grab-and-go model is also cheaper to operate. less staffing, no hot kitchens, smaller footprint. … So airlines get to frame it as a customer service improvement while quietly cutting costs. Smart move.

"CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES "So long as they're not trying to largely replace the traditional lounges with this, I think it's ultimately a welcome addition for those shorter connections when you maybe just want to"I used this when I had a very tight connection. I grabbed some food to go for the next flight. It worked well," another said.





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