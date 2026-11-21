A crowd surge at OsamaSon's sold-out Terminal 5 show in Manhattan injured four fans after DJ Nino Andretti urged attendees to rush the merch booth. Two were hospitalized in stable condition and two refused medical attention.

Four concertgoers sustained minor injuries during a dangerous crowd surge at rapper OsamaSon's sold-out performance at Manhattan's Terminal 5 on Thursday, November 19. The chaotic incident occurred late in the evening around 10:30 p.m. when the 23-year-old artist's DJ, Nino Andretti, allegedly urged the packed audience to swarm the merchandise area.

Andretti was captured on video shouting to the crowd, "Y'all gotta rush to the merch booth, there's an exclusive gift!" This direct instruction triggered a stampede toward the booth near the end of the set for Nike's Jordan Brand. Photos and footage emerging online show fans piling on top of one another as they tried to access the exclusive items.

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New York Police Department officials confirmed that EMS transported two of the injured individuals to local hospitals in stable condition. The remaining two attendees refused medical attention at the scene. Authorities stated that no arrests have been made at this time, and the NYPD arrived to manage the disorderly crowd exiting the venue.

Witnesses described a terrifying experience that began before the merchandise rush. One attendee posted on X that they nearly died during the surge, recounting how they were crushed under two other people and witnessed someone below them completely unconscious. Another fan shared that they felt their arm was about to snap when someone fell on top of them, prompting them to leave the floor.

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The fan further noted that concertgoers were passing out well before the DJ's announcement. Many attendees struggled badly to escape the tightly packed venue. Some described the atmosphere during the opening DJ set as suffocating, with one attendee telling The Fader that there were no breaks for water or rest between songs.

Terminal 5, which opened in 2007 and holds a capacity of 3,000 people, has long faced criticism for its intimate layout and narrow corridors. The venue is infamous for creating bottlenecks that hinder safe crowd movement during sold-out shows. The latest incident has reignited debates about safety protocols at the Hell's Kitchen location.

Neither OsamaSon nor Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates the venue, provided a statement regarding the events. Online rumors of a fatality have circulated but remain unconfirmed by any official source. The tragedy drew immediate comparisons to the 2021 Astroworld Festival disaster.

That fatal crowd crush at Travis Scott's festival resulted in ten deaths after barriers were breached and attendees were unable to breathe. Despite the severity of that event, neither Scott nor Live Nation faced indictment. The Astroworld tragedy highlighted how quickly conditions can deteriorate at large-scale music events.

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OsamaSon, whose real name is Amari Middleton, hails from Ohio and broke through with his 2023 debut mixtape, Osama Season. The South Carolinian rapper has built a significant following in the underground rap scene, leading to high-demand shows like this one at Terminal 5.

Safety concerns at music venues remain a critical issue for fans and organizers alike. The Terminal 5 incident serves as another reminder of the dangers posed by overcrowded spaces and poorly managed crowd control measures. Fans are now calling for stricter regulations to prevent similar injuries at future concerts.