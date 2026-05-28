CROSSING SOUTH: Fenix Tacos & La Reyna Bakery

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. We visit Fénix Tacos in Ensenada, home of the city’s most traditional fish tacos. Next we try a sweet drink at La Michoacana.

/ Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TVin Ensenada, home of the city’s most traditional fish tacos.

Next we try a sweet drink at La Michoacana. Then we stop by one of the best bakeries in town, La Reyna, where Jorge gets a hands-on lesson in creating delicious pastries and sweets.is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and Emmy-winning host, Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door by Crossing South. The Port of Entry team sits down with Tijuana native Jorge Meraz, host of “Crossing South,” to unpack the fear, headlines and misconceptions that shape how many people in the U.S. see the border — and what the reality is actually like. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.

Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it. Environment





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