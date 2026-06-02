Crosshairs Wraps Filming: Alec Baldwin and Jim Gaffigan Star in High-Stakes Thriller

The action thriller Crosshairs has completed production. The film features Alec Baldwin and Jim Gaffigan in a survival story about a detective trapped with a bomb and targeted by a sniper.

The production of Crosshairs , a new action thriller directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil , has officially wrapped. Filming concluded in Birmingham, Alabama. The film stars Alec Baldwin alongside comedian Jim Gaffigan in a tense survival story.

The plot follows a New York police detective who becomes trapped on a park bench while holding a bomb and is targeted by an unseen sniper, with a dead man at his feet and no way to explain the situation to responding officers. The cast includes Sydney Park, Jeremy Warner, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Kate Linder, and Anthony Del Negro.

Production companies involved are The Barnum Picture Company, Tillt Studios, IThink Productions, and TPC, with executive producers Ram Getz, Michael Mortensen, Gena Metz, Kiowa Gordon, Andrew Gans, and others. This project adds to Baldwin's long career, highlighted by an Oscar nomination for The Cooler and iconic roles in The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Departed, and 30 Rock. The update signals the film's transition into its next phase, generating anticipation for its release





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Crosshairs Alec Baldwin Jim Gaffigan Mukunda Michael Dewil Action Thriller Film Production

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