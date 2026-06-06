CrossFit Chaos: Ownership Change Sparks Infidelity, Harassment, and Membership Exodus

A downtown gym's sale ignited a series of affairs, harassment claims, and rival breakaways, culminating in legal trouble and a sharp decline in members.

The former owners of a downtown CrossFit facility sold the business to a new partner, triggering a cascade of personal and professional turmoil that ultimately crippled the once‑thriving gym.

The new owner, who married a long‑time member shortly after the sale, found himself entangled in a web of illicit affairs that spilled over into the workout space. A 20‑year‑old college student, the son of a veteran member couple, began training alongside his parents and quickly attracted the attention of a 36‑year‑old female athlete who was already in a committed relationship with another member.

Their secret liaison lasted three years and ended abruptly when the woman's boyfriend stormed a class, exposing the affair and causing a scandal that forced the couple and the pregnant mother to leave the gym permanently. The fallout contributed to the loss of four longstanding members, a significant blow to the gym's community base. Further drama unfolded at a holiday celebration that featured an open bar and all‑night festivities.

Surveillance cameras captured several instances of infidelity and other misconduct, and once the footage became known, panic spread among the membership. Concurrently, the gym's leadership was plagued by a series of sexual harassment allegations: the owner was reported to have pursued multiple female members, a coach engaged in multiple affairs with both members and fellow coaches, and a female coach was discovered in a relationship with a married member.

These incidents culminated in the owner's wife confronting one of the involved members with a knife, leading to an arrest and the eventual closure of the establishment. The turbulence extended beyond interpersonal conflicts. A dog belonging to the owner was struck by a car belonging to a neighboring Brazilian Jiu‑Jitsu school, prompting a chaotic confrontation in the parking lot that ended with the driver apologizing and assisting the owner to the vet.

Meanwhile, internal power struggles caused a faction of coaches to break away and open a rival gym across the street, aggressively poaching members. Within a month, the original gym's membership halved from over three hundred to roughly one hundred and fifty. The original owners, who had descended into an extremist anti‑vaccine and anti‑education stance, also faced accusations of hostile workplace behavior, prompting the eventual sale of the gym.

The cumulative effect of these scandals, legal issues, and competitive pressures illustrates how personal misconduct and mismanagement can devastate a fitness community once held together by shared goals and camaraderie





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