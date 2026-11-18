Showrunner Ben Watkins confirms Cross season 3 filming has wrapped and entered post-production. Insights on release timelines, cast updates, and production details for the Prime Video crime thriller.

Creator and showrunner Ben Watkins has confirmed that production on the third season of the Prime Video crime drama Cross has officially completed principal photography. The series, based on the Alex Cross novels by James Patterson, has entered the post-production phase following the conclusion of its eight-episode run. Filming concluded with additional days shot in Washington, DC, where the majority of the series is produced.

Cross Season 3 Production Updates from Ben Watkins

Ben Watkins revealed during an interview that the cast and crew returned for two extra days of filming to capture necessary page revisions before cameras rolled for the final time. He noted that he was actively writing revisions while the production team was shooting in DC, ensuring the script remained aligned with the narrative direction. Watkins expressed satisfaction with the rough cuts he has reviewed, describing the process as intensive but rewarding.

Also read CIA Season 2 Episode 7 Course-Corrects Disappointing Season With Bill and Colin Undercover Mission

The post-production workflow is already well underway, with editing in progress and scoring sessions begun for the episodes. Watkins described the recent weeks as chaotic, balancing the final stages of Cross with research for his new Muhammad Ali biopic series, The Greatest. He attended the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky, while simultaneously managing the transition from production to editing for Cross.

Cast Additions and Returning Stars in Season 3

The returning core cast includes Aldis Hodge as the titular detective, alongside Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, Wes Chatham, Alona Tal, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Samantha Walkes, Melody Hurd, Caleb Elijah, and Johnny Ray Gill. Isaiah Mustafa and Coby Bell were present during the final days of shooting, contributing to the wrap of the eight-episode season.

Advertisement

New cast members joining the third season include Ethan Embry, Ron Perlman, and Robin Givens. These additions will expand the existing narrative landscape as the show moves forward. The integration of new characters suggests a shift in storylines, potentially involving higher-profile antagonists or complex supporting roles that interact with Alex Cross and his colleagues at the FBI.

Release Window Predictions Based on Previous Seasons

While no official release date has been announced by Prime Video or Ben Watkins, historical production timelines offer clues. Season one was filmed from January to May 2023 and premiered in November 2024, marking a year-and-a-half gap between filming and release. Season two was filmed from April to September 2024 and premiered in February 2026, indicating a post-production and release cycle of approximately one year and five months.

If Prime Video adheres to these established scheduling patterns, Cross season 3 could premiere in spring 2028. This estimated timeline accounts for the extensive post-production work currently underway, including editing and scoring. The delay allows for high-quality visual effects and sound design, consistent with the standards set by the previous two seasons of the series.

Narrative Continuity and Upcoming Conflicts for Alex Cross

The third season will directly follow the events of the season two finale, where Alex Cross resigned after discovering an FBI cover-up involving billionaire Lance Durand. The antagonist known as Luz escaped after jumping from a bridge, leaving the story on a cliffhanger that sets up significant new conflicts. Cross and Kayla Craig previously worked together to protect Durand from a killer, a case that ended in betrayal and resignation.

Advertisement

The shakeup in the FBI and the unresolved fate of Luz create a complex foundation for the new season. With season three now in post-production, viewers can anticipate a return to the gritty, procedural tone that has defined the series. The combination of returning stars, new cast members, and the unresolved plot threads promises a continuation that expands on the franchise's exploration of justice and institutional corruption.