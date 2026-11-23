Cross River Bank and LendingUSA launch bitcoin-backed loans of $10,000 to $250,000 at 30%, 50% or 70% LTV, with a third-party custodian.

Cross River Bank has launched its first bitcoin-backed loans, working with consumer lender LendingUSA to let eligible borrowers take out between $10,000 and $250,000 against their BTC without selling it.

Borrowers can choose a loan-to-value ratio of 30%, 50% or 70%, which sets how much cash they receive against the value of the bitcoin they pledge. LendingUSA defines the ratio as the loan balance divided by the value of the collateral, so a 50% loan against $100,000 of bitcoin would be $50,000. Two repayment options are offered: interest-only or no monthly payments.

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On an interest-only loan, borrowers make smaller monthly payments that roughly cover interest, with the principal and any remaining interest due at the end of the term. On a no-monthly-payment loan, the full balance plus interest is due at the end. LendingUSA says borrowers can repay early Applicants go through a soft credit check, and LendingUSA says approval rests on the crypto being pledged rather than a credit score.

The company says funding typically arrives within one to three business days after the collateral is verified. A qualified third-party custodian holds the bitcoin for the life of the loan. Once the loan is repaid in full, the collateral is released back to the borrower, according to the company. The terms carry the usual risk of borrowing against a volatile asset.

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LendingUSA says that if the value of the bitcoin falls, the loan-to-value ratio rises, and borrowers may be asked to add collateral or pay down the debt to avoid liquidation. The company says it will try to notify borrowers first but cannot guarantee it during fast price moves. The timing matters.

Bitcoin was trading near $61,000 on Monday morning, so a borrower at the 70% tier would have far less room before a collateral call than one at the 30% tier. Lower ratios leave a bigger cushion but unlock less cash per bitcoin pledged. LendingUSA markets the loans for uses such as debt consolidation, home improvements and large purchases.

The company says it has served more than 200,000 borrowers across its lending business, and the crypto product is its first expansion into digital asset-backed loans. Cross River President Evan Russo framed the launch as a natural extension of the bank’s work.

“Digital assets have become a meaningful part of how many consumers build and hold wealth, and the financial system must evolve to serve them responsibly,” Russo said in a statement. “Cross River was built on the belief that innovation and trusted infrastructure go hand in hand,” he added. “Launching our first Bitcoin-secured lending program as the loan originator is a natural extension of that mission.

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” The move adds a state-chartered bank to a lending market that has been moving closer to traditional finance. In August, Coinbase and Better MortgageNeither company has said how much bitcoin has been pledged so far or which custodian holds the collateral. LendingUSA’s page says rates and terms vary by applicant, and that loan amounts, interest rates and terms are disclosed once an application is received.

For now, the page lists the product’s maximum loan-to-value at 70%, and every loan on it is made by Cross River Bank. Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.