Cross-promotion and limited-time cross-promo for 007 First Light

The James Bond IP has a rich history in video games, with 007 First Light being a new narrative action-adventure game by IO Interactive. Cross-promoting the game, the Hitman studio is running a bit of a promotion in Hitman: World of Assassination. A campaign involving the world-famous casino boss Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) and Agent 47 awaits you.

The James Bond IP has a long history in video games , with some real highlights along the way. A new narrative action-adventure game titled 007 First Light , developed by Hitman studio IO Interactive, aims to make itself part of that legacy.

Numerous fans consider Goldeneye, one of the game's previous entries, to be the standout among them. Despite the anticipation, the definitive proof of the game's quality will lie in how it feels to play. This text is about the long-awaited game's release, a limited-time cross-promotion, and an exclusive DLC reward available





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007 First Light James Bond IP Narrative Action-Adventure Game Cross-Promotion Cross-Promotion In Video Games IO Interactive Hitman: World Of Assassination Le Chiffre Agent 47 DLC Reward Cross-Promotion In Video Games Casinos Poker Games Tuxedo Suits Hard-Earned Money Sequels To Hitman Video Game Sequels

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