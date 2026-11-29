A new cross-party alliance led by Sir Bernard Jenkin and Graham Stringer aims to stop Andy Burnham's EU alignment deal and prevent a second referendum on membership.

A newly formed cross-party coalition called No2EU is set to launch an aggressive parliamentary and public campaign aimed at blocking Prime Minister Andy Burnham's efforts to realign the United Kingdom with the European Union. This initiative represents a significant political challenge to the government's current trajectory, uniting lawmakers from the Conservative Party, the Labour Party, and other factions who oppose the restoration of closer ties with Brussels. The group intends to expose what they describe as fatal flaws in Mr Burnham's recently negotiated Brexit 'reset' agreement and will actively fight the legislation required to bring those terms into law.

No2EU Coalition Leadership and Structure

The No2EU group is being chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, a senior member of the Conservative Party, and Graham Stringer, a veteran Labour Member of Parliament. Their leadership signals a rare and powerful bipartisan opposition to the Prime Minister's foreign policy direction. The campaign receives substantial political backing from Lord Maurice Glasman, a prominent Labour peer and the founder of the 'Blue Labour' movement. This high-profile endorsement from within the Labour ranks highlights the deep internal divisions regarding the government's relationship with Europe. The coalition aims to serve as a unified front against any attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 referendum.

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Opposition to Andy Burnham's Brexit Reset Deal

The primary target of this campaign is the 'reset' agreement that Mr Burnham signed with EU leaders during meetings in Brussels earlier this month. The deal includes new frameworks for food and agricultural exports, emissions trading mechanisms, and a youth mobility scheme. Critics argue that these provisions dangerously erode British sovereignty. Lord Maurice Glasman has publicly urged the Prime Minister to scrap the entire reset package, comparing the European Union to a 'sinking ship.' He questions the strategic logic of binding the UK to an entity that he believes is failing politically and economically. The opposition contends that the reset deal effectively surrenders control over national economic strategy to Brussels, preventing the UK from pursuing an independent industrial policy.

Specific Concerns Over Trade and Labor Rules

No2EU has identified several concrete technical aspects of the deal that they believe will harm the British economy. A major point of contention is the planned alignment of UK trade rules with the EU on sanitary and phytosanitary goods, such as food and plants, starting in 2028. The group claims this treaty will restrict the freedom of UK experts to innovate in food production and productivity. They also warn that the deal will ban widely used pesticides and herbicides currently permitted in the UK. Furthermore, linking the UK's emissions trading system to the EU's counterpart is expected to drive up operational costs for domestic businesses and increase prices for consumers. The youth experience scheme is also under fire, with critics arguing it reduces job opportunities for nearly one million unemployed UK youths aged sixteen to twenty-four by prioritizing the entry of 100,000 EU nationals annually.

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Political Arguments Against Rejoining the EU

Lord Glasman articulated strong ideological reasons for opposing deeper integration, citing the rise of right-wing parties in Europe as evidence of the EU's decline. He argued that the EU's drive to integrate national economies into a single market makes it impossible for individual nations to pursue pro-worker economic transformations. Glasman emphasized that parliamentary sovereignty remains a fundamental principle for the Left-wing movement he represents. He noted that many Labour unions and MPs share this skepticism, fearing that the current direction compromises the party's core values. The campaign aims to foster a national conversation about why the UK should remain a sovereign democratic nation rather than latching onto a failing European project.

Future Parliamentary Battles and Referendum Stance

The political battle is expected to intensify as Mr Burnham prepares to unveil his ten-year plan for the country next month. This plan is anticipated to outline various options for the UK's long-term relationship with the EU, with the Prime Minister having previously suggested the possibility of rejoining the customs union or single market, or even full membership. However, Mr Burnham recently stated in the House of Commons that it would be 'unthinkable' for the UK to rejoin the EU without holding a new referendum. Sir Bernard Jenkin highlighted that overturning the 17.4 million votes from 2016 would destroy family budgets and restart Brexit dramas. No2EU has vowed to oppose these moves at every stage in both Parliament and the public sphere, ensuring that the issue remains a central point of political contention.