Cross Canadian Ragweed Announces Waco Reunion Show After Staggering Success of Stillwater Dates

Cross Canadian Ragweed, the beloved Red Dirt band, has announced a reunion concert at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on August 23rd, following the incredible success of their four-night run in Stillwater, Oklahoma. This highly anticipated event is sure to draw a massive crowd, given the band's enduring popularity and the soaring demand for their music.

Cross Canadian Ragweed, a prominent Red Dirt band, recently made a surprise reunion at the Mile 0 Festival in Key West, Florida, marking their first performance together since 2010. This momentous occasion was met with enthusiasm by fans and served as a precursor to their highly anticipated stadium tour.

The success of their recent April shows in Stillwater, Oklahoma, which expanded from a single night to four nights due to overwhelming demand, fueled their confidence to embark on this new leg of their journey. The combination of Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours headlining in Texas for the first time, coupled with the rising popularity of Texas native Shane Smith, suggests a similar level of excitement and ticket demand for the Waco show.Canada, the band's frontman, emphasized Waco's strategic location, situated roughly halfway between Dallas and Austin, making it an ideal choice for their Texas return. He highlighted the accessibility for fans from various regions, including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and, of course, Texas. Canada also acknowledged the unwavering support of the Red Dirt community and expressed gratitude towards artists like Shane Smith who have paved the way for the genre's continued growth. He aims to leverage this momentum and maintain a positive atmosphere, even going sober until the April concerts. His commitment to making every performance memorable extends to his primary band, Cody Canada and the Departed, with an upcoming show at Cain's Ballroom in Oklahoma City on March 1st





