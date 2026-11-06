Crocs Releases Peanuts Joe Cool Puffer Clogs for December 2026

Crocs unveils the Joe Cool Classic Lined Clog, featuring a quilted red puffer design and fleece lining. Available December 8, 2026, for $99.99 in the Peanuts holiday collaboration.

Crocs has officially announced the release of a new collaboration featuring the iconic character Snoopy, specifically targeting fans of the Peanuts franchise. The new product is the Peanuts Joe Cool Classic Lined Clog, a footwear design that merges the brand's casual comfort with the distinctive aesthetic of Charles M. Schulz's beloved beagle. This launch marks the latest addition to a year-long series of partnerships between the shoe manufacturer and the multimedia franchise.

Signature Puffer Design and Fleece Construction

The upcoming collaboration deviates significantly from the standard perforated foam construction typically associated with Crocs footwear. Instead, the upper portion of the shoe utilizes a quilted red nylon material that mimics the look and texture of a puffer jacket. This design choice directly references the signature red sweater worn by the Joe Cool alter ego of Snoopy, who first appeared in a Peanuts comic strip on May 27, 1971. The shoe features a toggle bungee cord system for closure, replacing traditional elastic bands to achieve the puffer jacket silhouette.

Also read Timberland’s Surprise Peanuts Collaboration Featuring a ‘Snoopy’ 6-Inch Waterproof Boot Is Available Right Now

To ensure warmth during colder months, the interior of the clog is lined with thick, fuzzy fleece. This thermal lining makes the footwear suitable for both indoor lounging and outdoor activities during winter. The design serves as a functional update to the classic silhouette, providing insulation that standard rubber clogs lack. The combination of the red quilted exterior and the warm interior creates a distinct seasonal item aimed at holiday shoppers.

Exclusive Embroidered Details and Charms

Designers have incorporated multiple subtle references to Snoopy's personality and history throughout the footwear. Beneath the front puffer flap, there is a hidden embroidered patch depicting Joe Cool relaxing in his trademark sunglasses. This hidden detail rewards closer inspection from dedicated fans who recognize the character's laid-back pose. The pivoting heel straps are also customized, featuring woven patches that add texture and visual interest to the rear of the shoe.

Advertisement

The collaboration includes four exclusive dimensional PVC Jibbitz charms, which are decorative shoe jewels that attach to the ventilation ports. These charms are specific to this release and cannot be found in standard Crocs assortments. The style code for this specific variant is 215868-90H. The attention to detail extends beyond mere aesthetics, aiming to capture the essence of the Joe Cool character through tactile and visual design elements.

Pricing, Sizing, and Launch Date

Consumers can purchase the Peanuts Joe Cool Classic Lined Clog starting Tuesday, December 8, 2026. The official retail price for the footwear is set at $99.99. Sales will be conducted exclusively through the official Crocs website. Potential buyers are advised to sign up for email or text alerts on the product page, as similar Peanuts collaborations have historically sold out quickly upon release. Early registration is recommended to secure a pair before inventory is depleted.

The footwear is designed to accommodate a wide range of customers through unisex sizing options. The available sizes range from Men's 2 to Men's 13. Additionally, sizes for Women's 4 through Women's 12 are included in the inventory. This broad sizing structure ensures that most adult fans and older teenagers can find a fit that matches their preference. The unisex approach simplifies the purchasing process for gift buyers.

Broader Peanuts Merchandise and Streaming Offers

This shoe release is part of a larger seasonal trend involving Peanuts merchandise and media availability throughout late 2026. Earlier in the year, Starbucks launched a fall collection inspired by It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which included Snoopy glass cold cups and custom Frappuccinos. In October, Timex released limited-edition Weekender watches for $189, featuring leather straps and hidden Indiglo autumn leaf backlights. These collaborations highlight the growing expense of collecting Peanuts memorabilia.

Advertisement

For fans seeking to enjoy the franchise without purchasing physical goods, Apple TV is offering free streaming of classic Peanuts holiday specials. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available on November 14-15, followed by A Charlie Brown Christmas on December 12-13. Additionally, a new special titled Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy is scheduled to premiere on November 13. These free streaming windows provide cost-effective ways for fans to engage with the franchise during the holiday season.