Crocs Just Dropped Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Clogs, and Yes, There’s a Shredder Pair

The new Crocs x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection comes in adult and kids’ sizes, with Jibbitz charms, slime details and Foot Clan energy.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.that make so much sense you wonder how the sewer lid did not pop open sooner.

The brand has already gone all-in on playful, customizable fandom this year with itsare colorful, waterproof, covered in charms and built for exactly the kind of chaotic summer movement that a pizza-fueled crime-fighting turtle would probably respect.is available now, with Classic Clog styles for adults and kids. There are two main ways to pledge your allegiance: the greenClassic Clog for anyone still proudly yelling “Turtle Power,” and the black-and-silver Shredder Classic Clog for shoppers who have always suspected the villains had better outfits.is the hero pair, and it does not try to be subtle.

The $70 adult style comes in a saturated green shade with shell-like linework across the upper, black ventilation holes and a black-and-gray sole finished with bright green slime details. The brown turbo heel strap has lime green accents and TMNT-branded buttons, giving the whole pair a sewer-lair-meets-skate-park look. It also includes seven Jibbitz charms, with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael showing up alongside “Turtle Power” graphics, weapons and a sewer cover charm.

Basically, if your favorite turtle changed every week as a kid, Crocs understood the assignment. , also $70 for adults, is where the collection gets especially fun. Instead of going bright and green, this pair has a black base with silver armor-like pieces across the upper and heel strap. The back strap even has claw-shaped details, because apparently Shredder would not settle for a plain sport mode situation.

Purple and gray accents run through the sole, while the six included Jibbitz charms pull from the Foot Clan side of the franchise with Shredder graphics, claw marks, armor details and a “Live and Die Shred” charm.for $55, which is honestly where this drop gets dangerous for parents who grew up on the turtles and now have a kid who is one pizza night away from picking a favorite. Like classic Crocs, the TMNTare lightweight, water-friendly, easy to clean and designed with ventilation holes for breathability.

The pivoting turbo heel straps help keep them secure for playgrounds, pool days, errands, theme parks and whatever counts as ninja training in your house. Get Ready! The New Adidas X Toy Story 5 Collection Is Dropping Soon — Here’s How to Get Them for You & the Whole Fam





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