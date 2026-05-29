Crocs and Oracle Red Bull Racing Rev Their Engines for a High-Octane Footwear Collaboration

Crocs and Oracle Red Bull Racing team up to create a speed-inspired footwear collection, combining the comfort of Crocs with the high-octane styling of Formula 1 racing.

Crocs has partnered with Oracle Red Bull Racing to create a thrilling collection of racing-inspired footwear. The collaboration features two silhouettes: the Classic Clog and the Classic Runner, both set on Crocs ' signature Croslite material.

The Classic Clog is adorned with racing details like a mini cockpit and driver on top, four wheels above the sole, a Red Bull-branded front wing, and a hint of a rear spoiler. Oracle Red Bull Racing logos and graphics are scattered throughout the design. The Classic Runner, on the other hand, offers a sleek navy colorway with bright blue accents and the F1 team logo on the upper.

Both pairs come with two Oracle Red Bull Racing Jibbitz charms and are designed for unisex wear in men's sizing from 4 to 13. The collection celebrates Red Bull's commitment to relentless engineering and speed, delivering a best-in-class wearing experience whether you're at the track or watching from home. To further customize your Crocs, the official Oracle Red Bull Racing Jibbitz collection offers motorsport-inspired charms.

The collection launched earlier this month ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where the Red Bull F1 team secured a successful race





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Crocs Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 Footwear Collaboration Racing-Inspired Design

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