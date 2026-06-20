Crockett Questions Black Voter Support for Talarico, Skips Texas Democratic Convention

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stated that Black voters have not fully united behind Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico and announced she will not attend the Texas Democratic Party convention, creating a public divide as the party seeks unity against Ken Paxton.

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett , a Democrat from Texas, has publicly expressed skepticism about the level of support for Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico among Black voters, a key demographic for the party.

She also announced her decision not to attend the upcoming Texas Democratic Party state convention in Corpus Christi, an event explicitly intended to showcase party unity and build momentum for Talarico's general election campaign against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Crockett, who was defeated by Talarico in the March Democratic primary runoff, told The Dallas Morning News that she will instead focus her efforts on supporting down-ballot Democratic candidates in competitive races across the country.

Her comments and planned absence create a significant publicrelations challenge for Texas Democrats as they attempt to present a unified front heading into a difficult November contest against a well-entrenched incumbent. Crockett directly questioned whether the Democratic base, particularly Black voters, had fully coalesced around Talarico and the rest of the statewide ticket.

"I've not heard a bunch of kumbaya," she stated. "People don't seem to be convinced at this point, but there's a lot of time between now and November. " She emphasized that her immediate focus is on other races, saying, "I have no idea. I am more focused on down-ballot races in general.

" Regarding her non-attendance at the convention, Crockett dismissed the notion that she had declined a formal invitation. She claimed that Talarico's outreach was minimal, describing it as an "afterthought invite" that came in the form of a single missed call and a voicemail she had not returned.

"It seemed like an afterthought invite," she reiterated. In contrast, Talarico's campaign provided a different account, stating that he called Crockett personally and left a specific message inviting her to deliver the keynote address at the convention-a prominent speaking role. Since winning the primary, Talarico has consistently worked to consolidate support, campaigning alongside other Black candidates and securing endorsements from groups that were active in mobilizing Black voters during the primary.

Despite these efforts, Crockett's decision to skip the high-profile convention removes a potentially powerful visual of Democratic solidarity. Her absence is particularly notable given her status as a high-profile incumbent congresswoman and her strong performance among Black voters in the primary, even in defeat. Crockett also voiced concerns about the financial outlook for the Texas Democratic ticket, suggesting that national donors might be more inclined to contribute to less expensive races in other states.

She was guardedly pessimistic about a potential fundraising surge for the Texas effort, stating, "If for some reason there's a surge, I don't think it's going to be because of anyone on this ticket. It'll be because of the overall environment, and that may be enough.

" This assessment casts doubt on the campaign's ability to match Paxton's substantial war chest. Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder pushed back against the narrative of disunity, asserting, "There's great energy for Democrats all across the state. We see lots of opportunity.

" Scudder's statement aims to counter the public perception created by Crockett's remarks. The underlying tension stems from the March primary, where Talarico, a former state representative, achieved a surprising upset over Crockett, who had been considered the frontrunner. Her eventual concession and pledge to support the nominee was seen as a crucial step toward party unity.

However, her latest comments and actions indicate that the underlying enthusiasm and trust among some segments of the coalition, particularly the voters who supported her, may still be fragile. The general election against Ken Paxton, who has a powerful fundraising operation and deep ties to the state's Republican base, is universally considered an uphill battle for Texas Democrats.

The party's strategy heavily relies on high turnout from its base and winning over persuadable voters in a political environment that has trended increasingly Republican at the statewide level. Crockett's public skepticism adds an internal complication to an already challenging electoral landscape





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Jasmine Crockett James Talarico Texas Democrats Black Voters Ken Paxton Democratic Primary Party Unity Texas Senate Race Fundraising State Convention Kendall Scudder Down-Ballot Races

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