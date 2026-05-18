Critique of The Boys Season 5 Response and Upcoming Spin-off Vought Rising

A video by Instagram account @soupypoop69 criticizes The Boys season 5, pointing out humor issues and referencing Clara. Reactions to the season include further criticisms and a mention of Soldier Boy's role in setting up a prequel spin-off series. The Boys season 5 finale acts as the series finale but will have a difficult time turning the audience's negative reception around.

Much like Billy Butcher, Karl Urban isn't mincing words when it comes to criticisms of The Boys season 5 . While critics' reviews for The Boys season 5 have been largely positive, the general fan reception has been negative, especially on social media.

Some of the issues that viewers have shared about the final season of the Prime Video series include the amount of focus on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), numerous episodes that have been deemed to be 'filler,' and not having as many fight scenes as expected. This led to season 5, episode 7, 'The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk' receiving the show's all-time lowest rating on IMDb with a score of 6.5/10 as of this writing.

In a video criticizing The Boys season 5 from an Instagram account with the handle @soupypoop69, Urban commented, 'Stupid ass humor? Son ... Your handle is literally soupypoopy69 & FYI @erickripke1 wrote this s*** because it's what Clara would have wanted.

' The last part of Urban's response is in reference to what Soldier Boy says in season 5, episode 6 when explaining why he is giving the V1 to Homelander. Laz Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk, reacted to Urban's comments with three laughing and crying face emojis. Other comments include noting how much Urban's reaction sounds like Butcher, writing the character's frequent line of 'Oi,' repeating variations of the line about Clara, and sharing further criticisms of the season.

A common sentiment in fan reactions to Soldier Boy's role in season 5 and his line about Clara is that it feels more focused on setting up The Boys spinoff prequel Vought Rising than concluding the original series, despite shaping the pivotal moment with Homelander being given the V1. Set in the 1950s, the upcoming series sees Ackles reprising the role of Soldier Boy decades earlier, with Aya Cash returning to play Clara Vought, who was first introduced as Stormfront in The Boys season 2.

While the audience response is more negative than most seasons of The Boys, it follows the trajectory of other hit shows that ended in recent years. The final seasons of Game of Thrones, Squid Game, and Stranger Things were all heavily criticized by fans despite years of acclaim and pop culture dominance





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The Boys Critique Season 5 Instagram Account Humor Soldier Boy The Boys Season 5 Response And Upcoming Spin-O Prequel Spin-Off Series Series Finale Turn The Audience's Negative Reception Around

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