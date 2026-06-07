While 'Masters of the Universe' garners critical acclaim for its campy embrace of nostalgia, a 2016 fantasy film directed by Alex Proyas struggles with similar themes and high expectations. Despite featuring an impressive cast, including a pre-'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman, the film failed to connect with audiences due to its serious tone.

The line between a captivatingly bizarre fantasy film and one deemed bonkers or trash is thin. Critics have embraced 'Masters of the Universe' with a 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes, after initial skepticism.

The film embraces camp and nostalgia, unlike some that fail to connect with audiences. One such example, released in 2016, is now streaming. Directed by Alex Proyas, known for 'Dark City' and 'The Crow', it starred Brenton Thwaites, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gerard Butler, and Chadwick Boseman. Despite its high budget, it faced criticism for taking itself too seriously, similar to Proyas' 'Knowing'





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Masters Of The Universe Alex Proyas Fantasy Film Critics Nostalgia Chadwick Boseman

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