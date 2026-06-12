Critics Slam Design Concept for Global War on Terrorism Memorial

Military veterans and lawmakers have criticized the design concept for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, arguing it is too abstract and does not properly honor fallen service members. Critics have urged the foundation to go back to the drawing board and hire an American designer to create a more fitting tribute. The memorial, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, features a classically inspired amphitheater with a ribbon made of reclaimed steel for combat operations and covered in vegetation. The design has been met with widespread criticism, with many calling it a

Military veterans and lawmakers slammed a design concept for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial that was unveiled earlier this week, arguing it is too abstract and doesn't properly honor fallen service members.

Critics of the design urged the foundation to go back to the drawing board. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) stated that the design is a disappointing landscape feature better suited to a hotel courtyard or mini golf course than a monument to the courageous men and women who fought and the lives lost to radical Islamic terrorism. He urged the foundation to hire an American designer to create a more fitting tribute.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis. ), a retired Navy SEAL, expressed bipartisan support in both the House and Senate to stop the proposed memorial. He would hold the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation





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Global War On Terrorism Memorial Design Concept Military Veterans Lawmakers Criticism

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