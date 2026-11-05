Critics Slam All's Fair Season Two as Worst Show of the Century

Reviewers label All's Fair Season Two unspeakably atrocious and the worst TV series of the 21st century, despite slight praise for its chaotic entertainment value.

Reviewers have unanimously branded the second season of All's Fair as the worst television show of the century, describing the legal drama as unspeakably atrocious. The series, created by Ryan Murphy, features an all-female cast of divorce lawyers including Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts. Critics have savaged the show, with major publications assigning it one-star reviews and comparing its quality to the lowest points of 21st-century media.

Severe Critical Backlash and One-Star Reviews

Ed Power of The Telegraph delivered a scathing one-star critique, calling the series unspeakably atrocious. He questioned why world-class actresses such as Glenn Close and Naomi Watts would agree to star in such a flawed production. Power suggested that while Naomi Watts previously starred in the surrealist film Mulholland Drive, this project might qualify as the worst television series of the 21st century.

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Christopher Stevens of The Daily Mail described the first season as a shovel full of television ordure, noting it was the most skin-crawling and gut-squelching content he had ever seen. The Guardian's Lucy Mangan also provided a one-star review, stating that the legal drama remains absolutely ludicrous from Glenn Close in pleather to naughty rumors about Bruno Mars. Mangan admitted that the show has slightly improved since its zero-star debut but remains deeply flawed.

Shift Toward So-Bad-It-Is-Good Entertainment

Despite the harsh criticism, some reviewers found unexpected value in the show's lack of seriousness. Lucy Mangan noted that viewers might eventually realize they are having fun, moving the show into so-bad-it's-good territory. She suggested that while the show is terrible, it is no longer holding the jaw off the ground in shock at how bad television can be.

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Jonathon Wilson of Ready Steady Cut agreed that the series is impressively terrible even when graded on the Ryan Murphy curve. Wilson highlighted a key difference in Season Two, noting that the show has totally given up pretending to be a semi-serious show about California divorce lawyers. He described the result as a thoroughly demented and entertainingly unpredictable affair, even if he could not define what the show actually is.

An early viewer review on Rotten Tomatoes simply branded the show horrible, reflecting the general consensus among audiences. Ryan Murphy, known as the high priest of tacky television, has outdone himself with a show of mind-bending horror that triggers nightmares in unsuspecting viewers. The first season received similarly frosty reactions, yet the show became Hulu's most-watched scripted series debut of the last three years.

Release Schedule and Stakeholder Reactions

The first three episodes of All's Fair's eight-episode season two were released on Disney+ on Wednesday. New episodes are scheduled to arrive every Wednesday for the remainder of the season. This release strategy follows the success of the first season, which was immediately renewed despite receiving a zero-star debut and similar critical panning.

Glenn Close previously defended Kim Kardashian's acting, stating that what surprised her was Kardashian's seriousness of intent. Close noted that Kardashian's approach was stiff but earnest, a sentiment that contrasts sharply with the critical reception of her performance. Critics such as The Times' Ben Dowell argued that Kardashian is not a convincing lawyer, comparing her acting to Genghis Khan in a peaceful liberal democracy.

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Impact on the Television Landscape and Future Prospects

The intense backlash against All's Fair highlights the challenges of adapting high-profile legal dramas with unconventional casting choices. The show's ability to attract viewership despite universal critical condemnation suggests a complex dynamic between artistic merit and commercial appeal. Ryan Murphy's track record with American Horror Story and other provocative series indicates that such polarizing content can still drive significant engagement.

As the season continues to air new episodes on Disney+, the show's trajectory remains uncertain. Critics continue to debate whether the series has evolved into a cult classic or remains a cautionary tale about television production. The ongoing release of new content ensures that the conversation around All's Fair will persist, with audiences divided between those who find it unwatchable and those who enjoy its chaotic unpredictability.