Critics Raise Concerns After Channel 4 Withdraws 'Married at First Sight' Over Rape Allegations

Channel 4 has axed the new series of the popular reality TV show 'Married at First Sight' after two former participants claimed they had been raped by their on-screen husbands and a third woman claimed she had been the victim of sexual misconduct. The show is produced by independent firm CPL and was set to return to screens for its eleventh series in September.

The Metropolitan Police has urged any women with allegations of rape or sexual assault linked with the TV show Married at First Sight to get in contact with them.

Two former participants of the show claimed they had been raped by their on-screen husbands, and a third woman claimed she had been the victim of sexual misconduct. Channel 4 bosses have axed the new series of the show in light of the allegations, and all ten series of Married at First Sight UK, known as MAFS UK, were removed from the channel's streaming service.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said he is 'extremely concerned' and has warned the series could even face a police probe. Shona Manderson, who says she got an abortion after her on-screen husband took things 'too far' during sex, is among the alleged victims. Two other female contestants reported being raped by their on-screen husbands, with one informing both Channel 4 and the production company only for the episodes to be aired anyway.

The women say the show, produced by independent firm CPL, did not do enough to protect them and that welfare protocols were not sufficient





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Married At First Sight Channel 4 Married At First Sight UK CPL Rape Allegations Sexual Assault Dan Jarvis Security Minister Polygraph Tests

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