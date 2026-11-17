Early reviews for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth highlight Elizabeth Debicki's standout performance in the 1977 sequel.

Early critical reactions to The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth have shifted the spotlight away from Brad Pitt and onto his 36-year-old co-star Elizabeth Debicki. The film is scheduled for release on December 23, 2026, but preliminary screenings have already generated significant buzz. Critics agree that while the movie maintains the high standards of its predecessor, Debicki steals the show.

Standalone Sequel Details Reveal

This project serves as a standalone sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set eight years later in 1977. The narrative follows Booth, a former stuntman who now works as a Hollywood studio fixer navigating a gritty and changing Los Angeles landscape. The logline confirms that Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role, but the setting presents a very different Hollywood for the characters to explore.

Also read Brad Pitt Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cameo in ‘Cliff Booth’ Movie Fell Apart

Critics Highlight Debicki's Electric Performance

While Brad Pitt remains effortlessly cool, reviewers emphasize that Elizabeth Debicki delivers the most memorable work of the film. One critic noted on X that she steals the entire movie with a performance that is cool, chaotic, and charming. Another reviewer predicted she would win Best Actress, describing her presence as bringing an intoxicating sensuality that elevates the entire production beyond a simple sequel.

Fincher and Tarantino Creative Vision Explored

The film represents a unique collaboration between director David Fincher and writer Quentin Tarantino. Critics describe the result as a pure cinematic trifecta of Tarantino's signature chaos and Fincher's meticulous attention to detail. One viewer called it a nostalgic bygone era play that feels like a LA film noir hangout picture, praising the electric chemistry between Pitt and Debicki.

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Supporting Cast and Production Details Noted

Beyond the leads, the cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Carla Gugino, Scott Caan, Emily Alyn Lind, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller. Critics specifically highlighted Peter Weller as an MVP and noted that the screen time for actors like Scott Caan and Weller could have been tripled. Céan Chaffin and Brad Pitt are producing the project, which appears on Netflix.

What Comes Next for the Cliff Booth Franchise

Fans hoping to see Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio share the screen again in this spin-off will need to wait, as DiCaprio does not appear in the film. The movie is set to release on December 23, 2026, giving audiences several months to anticipate the final product. Early word suggests it is an absolute blast from beginning to end that stands strong on its own merits.