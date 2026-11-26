Steven Spielberg's 2020 Amazing Stories reboot on Apple TV received poor reviews, failing to match the original 1985 series' success due to criticized lack of originality.

Steven Spielberg's 2020 sci-fi anthology series on Apple TV, titled Amazing Stories, has been widely criticized as a failed attempt to reboot a franchise dormant for 35 years. The five-episode limited series, which aired in 2020, stands in stark contrast to Spielberg's celebrated cinematic legacy in the genre. The show's critical reception has remained low, with the series struggling to find its footing in the modern streaming landscape.

The original Amazing Stories series premiered on CBS and ran from 1985 to 1987, completing a total of 45 episodes. Each installment blended elements of fantasy, horror, and science fiction, structurally mirroring the iconic presentation and content of The Twilight Zone. Spielberg created the property and served as executive producer, personally directing several episodes during its initial run. The show was a staple of media history during its original broadcast window, establishing a reputation for high-concept storytelling.

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Apple TV's 2020 iteration expanded the episode runtime to roughly one hour, significantly longer than the half-hour format of the original broadcasts. The reboot received a 41% approval rating from 34 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience scores from over 100 ratings landed at 52%. Critics argued the show failed to evolve for modern sensibilities, resulting in a viewing experience that felt stagnant despite its high-profile production values. The numbers reflect a persistent disconnect between the creators' intentions and audience expectations.

Reviewers highlighted a significant lack of originality in the scriptwriting, describing the narratives as messy and sometimes nonsensical. While the series managed to include notable performances, such as the late Robert Forster in his final onscreen role before his death in 2019, these individual moments could not elevate the overall quality of the production. The writing was frequently cited as the primary weakness, preventing the show from achieving the narrative cohesion expected from the franchise. The lack of cohesion undermined the emotional impact of even the strongest performances.

The disappointment surrounding the Amazing Stories reboot is amplified by the recent success of Jordan Peele's reimagining of The Twilight Zone. Peele's series successfully modernized the anthology format by mixing remakes of classic episodes with fully original stories designed for contemporary audiences. This approach proved that episodic sci-fi anthologies can thrive in the current media landscape, making the structural failures of the Apple TV series appear even more pronounced. The contrast between the two projects highlights the difficulty of balancing nostalgia with innovation.

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The failure of the 2020 series demonstrates the difficulty of reviving classic anthology concepts without a clear modernization strategy. While some individual episodes retained standalone merit, the project ultimately could not bridge the gap between 1980s nostalgia and 2020s viewer expectations. The low critical and audience scores suggest that the reboot failed to capture the cultural resonance of the original Spielberg-created series. The franchise remains a cautionary tale for future revival attempts.

Spielberg is best known for his movies, the filmmaker being a powerhouse of cinema whose decades of work have defined movies in both the 20th and 21st centuries. From the heartfelt, sci-fi story of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Jurassic Park, he has defined the medium. But he has also had a hand in plenty of other projects, particularly when it comes to serving as an executive producer for sci-fi found on TV. His TV ventures have become integral parts of media history despite mixed results.

The underwater sci-fi show SeaQuest DSV and Under the Dome are notable examples of his television portfolio. One such series that he helped create and reboot is no exception. Amazing Stories is a fantasy sci-fi anthology series that was originally released from 1985 to 1987. Across the series' 45-episode run, each new installment would feature a story combining elements of fantasy or horror. Each tale was crafted in the same vein as The Twilight Zone in terms of presentation and content.

Spielberg created and executive produced the show, while directing some episodes, although the original series ended in the eighties. The show had a short-lived, five-episode run on Apple TV in 2020 which didn't go according to plan. Apple TV's Amazing Stories Reboot Couldn't Touch The Original in the eyes of most critics and fans. The reboot saw Spielberg back as an executive producer for the show, which lasted five episodes of roughly an hour each.

This was in contrast to the half-hour runtimes of the original series' episodes. Each episode focused on a different sci-fi adventure, not necessarily in the vein of horror. This includes an episode starring the late Robert Forster in his final onscreen role. The release was posthumous, coming after his death in 2019. Despite the admirable attempt, the show didn't stick the same landing as its predecessor.

Amazing Stories, the 2020 rendition of the show, scored a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes from 34 critics. Audiences didn't fare much better, dropping it a 52% based on over 100 ratings. According to critics, the show doesn't feel like it evolved for modern times. It offers a strong attempt at bringing the series to a modern audience that doesn't stick the landing. The data points to a fundamental flaw in the reboot's approach.

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There was particular criticism toward the show's lack of originality, alongside messy writing that causes some stories to feel nonsensical. The Twilight Zone served as a much better reinvention of episodic sci-fi anthology series. While the reboot wasn't perfect, it took risks in modernizing the series that eventually aided in it being a more memorable experience. This included both remixes of classic episodes from the original alongside fully original terrors that would only work in the present day.

Nostalgia wasn't the only factor, with the series also utilizing originality. Apple TV's Amazing Stories series unfortunately fumbled what could have been a memorable modern comeback. While some episodes stand on their own, such as Forster's, it's ultimately nothing like the classic that Spielberg created back in the eighties. It proves that, despite an attempt, the show just couldn't make its way to the modern age.

The legacy of the original Amazing Stories remains intact, but the 2020 reboot has not added to that legacy in a positive way. The franchise has struggled to adapt to the changing tastes of viewers who expect more from anthology series. The low scores on review aggregation sites serve as a permanent record of this attempt. Industry observers note that the failure highlights the need for careful consideration when reviving classic intellectual property.

The cultural impact of the original series is still felt by fans of the genre. However, the 2020 reboot has largely been forgotten or remembered only for its shortcomings. The contrast with other successful anthologies like Peele's Twilight Zone remains a key point of analysis for media scholars. The reboot serves as a case study in the challenges of modernizing classic formats for contemporary audiences. The industry continues to look for ways to balance legacy with innovation.

The failure of the 2020 series has not stopped other attempts to reboot classic franchises. However, it has raised the bar for what is considered acceptable in terms of quality and modernization. Viewers are more critical of reboots that fail to bring anything new to the table. The Amazing Stories reboot is a prime example of what happens when the balance is off. The industry must learn from this failure to avoid similar pitfalls in the future.

The specific criticisms regarding writing and originality have been echoed in other reviews and discussions surrounding the show. The messy narratives are often cited as a key reason for the low scores. While the high-profile production values were impressive, they could not overcome the weak storytelling. The individual performances of the cast, including Robert Forster, were praised but could not save the series from its structural issues. The lack of cohesion is a recurring theme in the critical consensus.