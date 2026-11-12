Critics Pan New Heist Thriller Starring Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson

Early reviews for the heist thriller starring Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson are negative. Critics cite lack of style and confusing politics in the November 13 release.

The new heist thriller featuring Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson has arrived in theaters, but early critical reception has been overwhelmingly negative. Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, the film officially opened to the public on November 13, aiming to capitalize on the star power of its ensemble cast. Despite the high-profile casting, the initial wave of reviews suggests that the movie fails to deliver on its promise of a stylish and engaging cinematic experience.

Harsh Critical Reactions to New Film

Aggregated review scores paint a grim picture for the production, with the film holding a low rating of 2 out of 5 stars based on 36 critic reviews. John De Fore of The Hollywood Reporter gave the movie just 2 out of 5, describing it as a project where the Jackass team appears to be cosplaying in a Point Break parody. He emphasized that the final product comes up short on both sexiness and the visual style typically expected from such a genre.

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Benjamin Lee of The Guardian echoed these sentiments, also awarding the film a 2 out of 5 rating. He criticized the narrative direction, noting that while fighting against the system can feel hopeless, it should not feel this pointless. The criticism suggests that the film struggles to find meaning in its rebellious themes, leaving audiences disengaged rather than inspired.

Further panning the project, an unnamed critic labeled it as a film specifically tailored for fans of Luigi Mangione or teenagers who derive their political views from TikTok. This commentary highlights a perceived disconnect between the film's intended message and its execution, suggesting that the political undertones feel forced and misaligned with the target demographic.

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Director David Leitch Faces Backlash

David Leitch, the director behind the action-packed project, faces significant scrutiny from critics who feel his signature style has failed here. Marshall Shaffer of The Playlist gave the movie a mere 1.5 out of 4 stars. He argued that both David Leitch and screenwriter Mark Bianculli frequently mistake a loud voice for a profound one. This critique points to a fundamental issue in the storytelling, where volume and spectacle overshadow substantive narrative depth.

The plot centers on social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their heists online, turning criminal acts into viral content. This premise attracted an FBI agent and a software engineer into the pursuit, creating a cat-and-mouse game intended to explore modern themes of fame and technology. However, critics argue that this setup does not save the film from its core deficiencies in character development and plot coherence.

Ensemble Cast and Cast Details

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, John C. Reilly, Anna Sawai, and Pete Davidson. Despite the talent involved, the performances have not been enough to sway the critical consensus. The combination of these actors was expected to drive the film's success, yet the negative reception indicates that the script and direction failed to leverage their individual strengths effectively.

The audience score for the movie remains unavailable at this time. This lack of data is likely due to fewer than 50 verified ratings being submitted so far. This metric could change as more viewers watch the film, but the current critical standing suggests a difficult road ahead for word-of-mouth promotion and long-term theatrical performance.

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Box Office and Future Implications

The release of this heist thriller marks a significant moment for Amazon MGM Studios, which is looking to establish a strong presence in the action genre. However, the poor critical reception could impact the film's longevity in theaters. Studios often rely on positive buzz to sustain ticket sales after the opening weekend, and the lack thereof may limit the movie's reach.

Industry observers will now watch to see how the film performs financially. The negative reviews from critics like John De Fore and Marshall Shaffer could deter casual moviegoers who rely on critical scores for recommendations. The case of this film serves as a reminder that star power alone is not sufficient to guarantee critical or commercial success in a saturated market.