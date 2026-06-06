Critics Mock Madonna's 'Unhinged' Pride Concert as Fans Query Her Intentions

Pop star Madonna faced widespread mockery for her flamboyant performance during the launch of Pride Month in New York City, with social media users questioning whether she needs to retire or consider retiring, and some expressing disbelief over her unorthodox behavior and appearance. The performance was also criticized by fans for its bizarre video footage and lack of friends, among other elements.

Pop star Madonna is being mercilessly mocked for her unhinged Pride concert in Times Square in New York City on Thursday.

“She needs to be institutionalized! ” one X user exclaimed.

“Is it time for 67 year old Madonna to retire? ” one X user asked, sharing footage from the “Like a Virgin” singer’s performance. Notably, Madonna made a surprise appearance in Times Square this week, dedicating her concert to the start of Pride Month. The show wasViewers took to social media to mock the “Material Girl” singer over the bizarre video footage of her performance posted online, with many calling on the pop star to retire..

“I’m about her age and don’t have two fake hips but I can tell you there’s some serious effort involved. You gotta know when to quit. ” “I used to think Madonna might be the one to break the mold of aging has-been and do the Rod Stewart thing: become a classy aging singer,” another“This is an example of people who exist in an echo chamber. I mean come on… doesn’t she have any real friends???

” anotherposted a bizarre video of herself crawling around on all fours in front of her toilet to issue a Pride Month message while letting her breasts hang out of her dress and smoking a cigarette.





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Madonna Criticism Unhinged Pride Concert Times Square Retirement Echo Chamber

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