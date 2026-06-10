Critics have been left scratching their heads after previewing Steven Spielberg's summer blockbuster Disclosure Day. The film follows Emily Blunt's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets.

Critics have been left scratching their heads after previewing Steven Spielberg 's summer blockbuster Disclosure Day . Whilst the plot of the legendary director's latest alien drama has been branded baffling by most reviewers, the critics are equally bamboozled over how to rate the movie.

The film follows Emily Blunt's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's cybersecurity expert whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson also star. As the review embargo lifts, critics have labelled the movie 'spellbinding' and a 'masterful' cinematic return but others have declared the big screen epic is 'the most disappointing film of the year'.

In his four star review, Daily Mail's Brian Viner mused that 'Spielberg has already made two of the finest alien-visitation flicks of all time. Can he, with Disclosure Day, add a third?

' 'Nearly, but not quite is the answer. Those with planet-sized brains might keep up, but the master of cinematic storytelling makes too many demands of the rest of us.

' Critics have been left scratching their heads after previewing Steven Spielberg's summer blockbuster Disclosure Day Whilst the plot of the legendary director's latest alien drama has been branded baffling by most reviewers, the critics are bamboozled over how to rate the movie Nicholas Barber in his two star write-up for the BBC was the critic who decided that it 'isn't the worst film of the year, but it may well be the most disappointing,' labelling the movie 'a flimsy, outdated car-chase thriller with no ideas about aliens that we haven't heard before.

' Robbie Collin for The Telegraph in another two star review agreed, writing that Disclosure Day is 'shot with all the director's signature elegance, but the plot is woolly and the tone a bungled mix of solemn and silly. ' Away from the disappointing reviews, there was plenty for other critics to rave about. Clarisse Loughrey for The Independent awarded the movie four stars, singling out Emily Blunt for praise.

'While there's phenomenal performance work across the board, it's Blunt who really shines,' she wrote. David Rooney for The Hollywood Reporter also heaped plaudits on Blunt, gushing that she is 'simply breathtaking and never more magnetic,' whilst adding that the movie as a whole is 'spellbinding' and 'an essential addition to Spielberg's rich body of work.

' Empire's Dan Jolin gave four stars and wrote that Spielberg's reunion with frequent collaborators, composer John Williams and writer David Koepp, whilst being shot largely on 35mm film 'feels like a welcome flashback to Proper Grown-up Cinema in this era of CG drenching... Spielberg's fluid visual mastery is evident throughout.

' In another four star review Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian said 'Disclosure Day is never anything other than entertaining and grade-A fun; rare enough in the movies or anywhere else, rocketing along with barnstorming set-pieces, exhilarating chases, funny lines and a career-topper of a performance from Blunt who may yet be morphing into a female version of Tom Hanks. ' Pete Hammond for Deadline insisted the movie is so much more than a summer blockbuster seat-filler, writing: 'It is gratifying to see a so-called summer blockbuster, the box office genre Spielberg invented with Jaws that has so much more on its mind than just to entertain.

' The movie follows Emily Blunt's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets Disclosure Day marks the 37th film that Spielberg has directed. Spielberg's fascination with UFOs and outer space began in early childhood, when at the age of five his father woke him in the middle of the night, driving him to watch the Perseid meteor shower from a field near their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey.

That early wonder inspired his first amateur film project at just 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called Firelight, which he screened at a local Phoenix theater for family and friends, charging $1 per ticket. That film seemed to set the director on the path about the unknown, as his 1977 Close Encounters of the Third Kind was released, followed by E.T in 1982. The director considers Disclosure Day the final installment in his unofficial alien trilogy.

The filmmaker will at least hope to replicate the success of his other scifi movies. Both Close Encounters and ET were blockbuster hits, with ET becoming the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade, surpassing Star Wars. Some have labelled the movie 'spellbinding' and a 'masterful' cinematic return but others have declared the big screen epic is 'the most disappointing film of the year' Away from the disappointing reviews, there was plenty for other critics to rave about





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