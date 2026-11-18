Critics have panned The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, calling it a torturous cash grab. The $200 million prequel starring Joseph Zada and Elle receives mixed reviews after its Friday release.

Francis Lawrence's latest installment, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has arrived in theaters this Friday to a divided critical response. The film, which serves as the sixth entry in the franchise, depicts events occurring twenty-four years before the original movie. Critics have largely dismissed the production as a torturous and costly mess, despite its massive budget and star-studded cast.

Critical Consensus on Franchise Fatigue

The Times chief film critic Kevin Maher gave the film a two-star review, describing it as a tortuous and costly mess. He criticized the narrative as an origin story that nobody wanted, focusing on the harrowing teenage years of Haymitch Abernathy. Maher noted that the film feels like a lavish star-filled sequel-to-the-prequel from 2023, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. He argued that the production represents a huge and frankly foolhardy gamble by the studio.

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Robert Daniels of The Hollywood Reporter offered a more positive perspective, calling the film a welcome return to the spirit of the original movies. He described the movie as a moving coda that reintroduces familiar faces to longtime fans. Meanwhile, Time Out praised the film as far stronger than many other franchise revivals. Variety added that the movie returns to the lavish mode of surface intensity that defined the classic era of the series.

Budget, Runtime, and Cast Details

The production boasts a staggering budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive entry in the series to date. The film runs for two hours and 38 minutes, marking the longest duration in the franchise's history. This extensive runtime has been a point of contention for several reviewers who felt the pacing was sluggish. The cast features relative unknown Joseph Zada in the lead role as a young Haymitch Abernathy. Zada portrays the character's participation in his 50th Hunger Games, showing how the experience transformed him into the drunken and ornery figure known in the original films.

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Other notable actors include Elle, who plays a young Effie Trinket. Jessie Plemons appears as Plutarch Heavensbee, while Kieran Culkin takes on the role of Caesar Flickerman. Ralph Fiennes returns as the tyrannical President Snow, and Glenn Close also makes a high-profile appearance. Despite the impressive lineup, some critics felt the star power could not save the film from its structural issues. Robbie Collin of The Telegraph noted that Joseph Zada never quite pinned down Woody Harrelson's accent from the original films.

Scoring and Genre Comparisons

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping holds a score of 72 percent. This rating reflects the mixed nature of the reviews, ranging from harsh condemnations to cautious praise. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian awarded the film just one star, labeling it a surreally awful prequel. He criticized the adaptation as an exhausted, unbearably extended, and now surreally boring iteration of the series.

The Telegraph awarded three stars but suggested the franchise has entered what it called the attack of the clones zone. Bradshaw also pointed out that while the film is a cash grab, Suzanne Collins's 2025 book might still offer value. Critics frequently compared the movie to an Attack of the Clones scenario or a West End revival. The consensus suggests that while the premise remains gripping, the execution feels overly familiar and repetitive.

Impact on the Franchise Future

The negative reception poses significant questions for the future of the Hunger Games brand. Critics have described the film as an exhausted, repetitive cash grab with thin character development. The focus on a third-tier character like Haymitch has been widely criticized as uninspired. Many reviewers felt the film lacked an authentic reason to exist beyond generating income from the fanbase.

Despite the criticism, the film continues to draw audiences to theaters this week. The decision to release the movie on Friday has placed it in direct competition with other major releases. Industry analysts will be watching box office numbers closely to determine if the story's intrigue can overcome the critical backlash. The contrast between the expensive production and the mixed reception highlights the risks of extending successful franchises.

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Joseph Zada's performance as the young Haymitch has been described as persuasive by some, even if it lacked the charisma of previous actors. The film attempts to chart his rise and fall during the brutal 50th Hunger Games. However, the clunky dialogue and overly long running time have dampened the impact of the acting. Critics agree that the world remains quirky and intriguing, but the storytelling feels dated.

Suzanne Collins is credited with the original novels that inspired the series. Her recent book release in 2025 has been mentioned as a potential positive for the brand. The film's director, Francis Lawrence, has directed four of the five previous films. His involvement is seen as a stabilizing factor, though it has not prevented the current backlash. The franchise now faces the challenge of reinvigorating interest after such a divisive entry.

The financial loss associated with a $200 million failure could be substantial. The film's length and budget amplify the stakes for the studio. Reviewers have noted that the production feels like a massive, costly gamble that did not pay off creatively. The comparison to a cash grab suggests that the filmmakers prioritized profit over artistic integrity.

As the dust settles on the opening weekend, the long-term impact remains unclear. The Hunger Games series has historically been a major blockbuster franchise. This latest entry threatens to tarnish that legacy if it is viewed as a low point. Fans of the original trilogy may find the return to form satisfying, while others may feel disappointed. The critical divide suggests that the brand is entering a new and uncertain phase.