Criticism Surrounds Edgenuity Online Courses In LAUSD, Alleging Negative Impact On Learning

Over the past six years, more than 150,000 students in the LAUSD earned credits through online courses with partial or no real-time teacher interaction. These courses, offered through Edgenuity, are online, for-credit, and often administered without an LAUSD teacher. Some students, parents, teachers, and experts have raised concerns about the quality of learning and the negative impact on student motivation.

Retired LAUSD history teacher Brenda Helfing says that students are not learning when using Edgenuity, a digital learning tool, and mentions the widespread use of these online courses in the Los Angeles Unified School District .

Southern California News Group obtained and reviewed more than 1,000 pages of LAUSD contracts, documents, and data to understand the use of these courses. According to Brenda Helfing, the courses were a quick fix for LAUSD to enable students to graduate on time, which makes the district look good. It was criticized for exacerbating learning gaps, discouraging students, and being easy to cheat on





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Los Angeles Unified School District Edgenuity Online Courses Learning Gaps Discouraging Students Cheating Charges

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