Critical Role Stars Reveal Major 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 5 Update

Ahead of The Legend of Vox Machina's Season 4 premiere on Prime Video, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of moderating an exclusive Q&A with the Critical Role crew, following a screening of Episodes 1 and 2, 'One Year Later...' and 'Trial by Water.'

Summary Ahead of The Legend of Vox Machina’s Season 4 premiere on Prime Video , Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of moderating an exclusive Q&A with the Critical Role crew, following a screening of Episodes 1 and 2,"One Year Later…" and"Trial by Water.

" With the first three episodes now streaming, we’re thrilled to share the full conversation, where Matthew Mercer, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey, and Travis Willingham spent the evening dropping Easter eggs, cracking up the audience , and examining these characters they’ve spent so much time with. In Season 4, our ragtag team of heroes finds themselves reconvening a year after the devastation of the Chroma Conclave.

In that year apart, they’ve been on their own respective journeys, discovering new love and purpose. Now, Vox Machina has been reunited through mysterious circumstances that all lead back to a cult dedicated to “The Whispered One,” with the promise of a brand-new adventure ahead of them — but where’s Scanlan ?!

Don’t miss the full panel, where Riegel desperately tries to rein in the shenanigans of his friends, dropping teases for a Campaign 3 character, Easter eggs, Scanlan's whereabouts, and the status of the fifth and final season of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Critical Role team takes us on a wild ride, from introspective questions about their careers and their Vox Machina characters to off-the-wall fits of giggles and “skexual” tension .

Plus, we finally hear Trinket’s true voice in the series, Bailey teases a new dynamic between Vex and Keyleth, and Johnson does everything in her power not to spoil the show. Check out all this and more in the video above or in the transcript below. Critical Role Stars Reveal Major 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 5 Update "You guys have just seen the tip of the Kraken.

" COLLIDER: I really want to start with sincere congratulations on still having 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for all of your seasons. That is really, really hard to do, and I just want to give you guys props. SAM RIEGEL: Thank you so much. It's an honor to be A-plus in everything that we ever do.

I have a lot for Season 4, but all of us know that Season 5 is the final season, and I'm just curious, where are you in the actual recording process of Season 5? RIEGEL: We are deep. We're balls deep. No, Season 5, we’re more than halfway done with it.

It's real good. But this season is great. Forget about Season 5! Just focus on the present.

Season 5 is going to be amazing. It's going to take us a few more months to finish, and then, of course, there are months and months and months that go into translating it into all sorts of different languages and dubbing it into foreign stuff. So, it won't be out for quite some time, but it looks great, and I can't wait for you to see it. MATTHEW MERCER: But this season is real good.

It's just getting started here. TRAVIS WILLINGHAM: And what he means by halfway done is that, depending on how people react to the last episode of Season 4, we might be like, “Eh, scrap that whole thing and just start over again. ” That's not true. LIAM O’BRIEN: Oh, you guys have just seen the tip of the Kraken.

Just the tip. WILLINGHAM: Just the tip. Before we get started, I want to do something called Get to Know Your Vox Machina Cast Member. We're not going to do all of them, but I have 41 questions.

So, if each of you could please pick a number, we will go down the line, and the number you pick will be the question you get. MERCER: Seventeen. Do you have a personal shortcut to get into character? MERCER: I have so many characters that if I did, it's long gone.

Often, it's just driving to the session and figuring out what voice I land on when I park. That's my goal. TALIESIN JAFFE: Do you have a shortcut to getting back to yourself, I suppose? MERCER: That's the thing I miss most days.

I'm so sorry, Marisha . She has to deal with that more than anybody. RIEGEL: Speaking of your characters, even in that last episode, he was the old priest man. A lot of times, we just say to Matt in the booth, like, “Hey, just do this character.

We'll replace it with somebody else later. ” MERCER: It’s supposed to be scratch. RIEGEL: He does it, and we're like, “That's really good. We'll just keep that.

” MERCER: And half of them come back looking like me in animation, and nobody tells me. RIEGEL: Correct. So I pick number one. Have you ever asked for someone's autograph?

RIEGEL: Oh, wow. I ask for people to write me checks all the time. I asked for one person's autograph. It was John Candy.

WILLINGHAM: That’s a good one! RIEGEL: This was a long time ago. I was a little boy, and I met him. I saw him somewhere, and I said, “Can I have your autograph?

” And he's like, “I really need to take a shit. ” So he was like, “Where's the bathroom? ” And I pointed, and that was it. He was gone.

WILLINGHAM: You didn't, like, slide a paper under the stall.

“What about now, Mr. Candy? ” What's your favorite sci-fi show or movie? JAFFE: It changes every week. At the moment, though, I'm rewatching Max Headroom, which is weird, and yeah, it came too close to the truth now.

What project scared you the most before saying yes? O’BRIEN: Before saying yes? Performance capturing Gollum for Shadow of Mordor, which was hard on my knees. I was thrilled to do it, but I was following in very great footsteps, so it was a lot of pressure, and a joy to do.

WILLINGHAM: Whose footsteps were you following? O’BRIEN: Why, Travis, that would be Andy Serkis. RIEGEL: Andy Serkis is in this season, and you heard him in this episode as Keyleth. That's how good he is.

O’BRIEN: Range. Range. RAY: So versatile! JAFFE: He’s gonna do real well.

What is the worst audition story you're willing to share? ASHLEY JOHNSON: Okay. My God, pick one? Okay.

Alright, I auditioned for Hairspray. It was the film version, and I remember it was a building on Wilshire, which is this very particular building where there are lots of auditions. RIEGEL: For the John Travolta character? JOHNSON: Yes.

I don't remember the character. I don't know Hairspray very well, which is probably why I did so bad. They had given the song, and I got to the audition, and you could hear everyone. It was to a piano, like a live piano instead of a CD, that I had practiced with.

MARISHA RAY: Oh no. JOHNSON: So the piano started, and I missed the cue, and I was like, “Oh my God, I'm so sorry. I'll start again. ” So I’m, like, looking at the piano player — I miss it again. I missed it, I think, five times, and then I just tried to start it, and it was awful.

It was awful. It was so bad. I had to walk out, and everybody was sitting there, and they heard it, and I just felt like I took a massive shit in the room. O’BRIEN: Did you see John Candy?

JOHNSON: No. No, not John Candy or John Travolta. Damn. Thank you for sharing. What's a movie or TV show you go back to for inspiration?

WILLINGHAM: Max Headroom. RAY: I'll never escape it. Why this question? Well, I've gotta pick something other than Avatar: The Last Airbender, because that's all I ever talk about.

It's boring now — meaning I’m boring, not the show. One of my favorite movies is Almost Famous. That one I go back to a lot. That's great.

Related 'Critical Role' Cast Hits a Nat 20 With First-Ever Awesome Con Appearances See who's headed to DC to meet fans! Posts By Hannah Hunt What's a creative choice in Vox Machina that most people won't notice, but you're really proud of? LAURA BAILEY: Oh, that's an in-depth one. RAY: “What's your favorite TV show?

” BAILEY: What's the creative choice that most people won't notice, but I'm really proud of? Travis? WILLINGHAM: I'm not bailing you out. I’ve got, like, five ready to go.

BAILEY: I know! You're so good at this. RIEGEL: I have one from the episode you just saw. Marisha was the voice of the Kraken.

That was interesting. BAILEY: Yeah, Marisha and Travis. You were the low end. WILLINGHAM: Yes, because the Kraken has telekinesis, so we thought, instead of just a monstrous voice, wouldn't it be great if it spoke to you in your own voice to try and lure you in and then sort of sublayer the deeper, more monstrous one?

RAY: It turned out really good. I wasn't sure how it was going to work in the moment when I was in the booth. I was like, “This could be awesome or real dumb,” but it turned out great. What's your pre-scene ritual?

Do you do something before you're getting ready to record or act? BAILEY: Um, burp. I feel like I burp a lot. I always have a coffee when I get to a studio.

I usually sing really loud in the car, and that's not good for your voice. WILLINGHAM: Or your husband. BAILEY: I love you. And if I can, I like to stand next to Ashley because I feel like a little bit of gabbing before we start recording is a good thing.

JOHNSON: Yeah, we're bad. What's the smallest detail you obsessed over for a role? WILLINGHAM: Accent work is tough. Sometimes regional accents usually come with, like, five sub-regional accents, and you have to pick one.

Is it Georgia? Is it Kentucky? Is it Texas? Is it Oklahoma?

Is it something else? So yeah, usually trying to pick a voice that's not going to be your natural voiceprint can be a little schizophrenic in the best way.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 4 Features a Surprise Campaign 3 Character The cast also shares ways in which their characters have grown since Season 1. If you were offered the chance to live for a week inside the world of Exandria, but you wouldn't know the character you'd be until you stepped into the world, would you do it? WILLINGHAM: Is it a real Exandria or is it animated Exandria? I hadn't thought about that.

I'll say either live-action or animated, but you just wouldn't know the character you'd be until you stepped into the world. WILLINGHAM: I mean, we would definitely Roger Rabbit this thing, right? RAY: For sure. Yeah.

JAFFE: I need the break. Yeah. BAILEY: It's only for a week. RAY: Yeah, I mean, you have to say yes.

BAILEY: If you get into something really cruddy, it's just a week. RIEGEL: Yeah, but a week in Exandria, remember, it's eight days because Matt makes everything different. O’BRIEN: What if it was that giant melted baby monster, though? BAILEY: I know.

That's what I'm saying. RAY: That’s cool! JOHNSON: Then, how happy would you be coming back to your own skin? RIEGEL: I'm going to just say yes.

Sounds great. MERCER: I'd be scared that they'd know that I made the place and want to punish me for it.

“This is your fault. ” WILLINGHAM: “Are you our maker? ” Being a little more serious, what's a tiny detail this season, like a look, a line, a sound, or a reaction, that fans should look out for? Like an Easter egg-type thing for the diehards.

BAILEY: Percy's little exasperated sigh. It’s the best. JAFFE: That's my favorite. It may be the best sound I've ever made.

You'll know it when you hear it. BAILEY: His exasperated sound, or his, “Oh! ” one. JAFFE: Spoilers!

BAILEY: You'll get to it. You’ll hear. WILLINGHAM: Our group does visit the Cobalt Soul this season, and that is chock-full of little Easter eggs and other little things. RIEGEL: It's not a small detail, but there may be a reference to a campaign three character that comes into this season.

It’s very exciting. JOHNSON: What? Ex-squeeze me? RIEGEL: Quick!

Sing Hairspray. You guys are pretty good together. Just throwing that out there. Related 10 Crucial Differences Between 'The Legend of Vox Machina' and the Critical Role Campaign Every adaptation needs more than a few changes.

Posts By Tyler B. Searle Just throwing that out there. So, Season 4 feels like everyone has really grown since the first season. It really starts so well with the way it's a year ahead. I'm curious, what's been the most fun way the show has changed for your character since Season 1?

BAILEY: I'm sorry, I wasn't listening. I was just trying to picture Ashley in Hairspray. WILLINGHAM: What's a way your character has grown or changed since Season 1? MERCER: You first, Laura.

BAILEY: I love how Vex has become more vulnerable. I mean, she's still, like, a total hardass, and wonderful in that way, but her walls are down a little bit more, and you get to see the softer side of her with Percy, and I love it. JAFFE: I love how Percy has become more vulnerable, and you get to see a softer side of him. RIEGEL: In Season 1, Scanlan was there, and now he's not.

That's a bit of growth. RAY: In every season, Keyleth barfs. Not this time! No spoilers.

WILLINGHAM: Spoilers! RAY: She got some Pepto. Growth. O’BRIEN: I think, despite everything Vax is dealing with, he's had 365 days of Kiki, which is good for anybody.

WILLINGHAM: I have a beard, and also a future in musical theater. BAILEY: It was so good. I love your singing. JAFFE: Are you sure you don't throw up?

I feel like you do. JOHNSON: Yeah, I feel like it’s in there somewhere. JAFFE: I have some memory of you… RAY: That’s because I do it all the time. JAFFE: It might just be you.

I'm not sure. But, oh, God, yeah, I'm having, like, a déjà vu thing, maybe. If your character had to make an apology video, what would the scandal be? RIEGEL: Oh, boy.

MERCER: What you got, buddy? RIEGEL: If Scanlan were canceled, why? Gestures wildly. Everything.

O’BRIEN: Why hasn't he been canceled yet? MERCER: That’s why he's not in Season 4. RIEGEL: That's right. He's doing some hard thinking.

He's going to some therapy. He's working on himself to make a formal apology. MERCER: With the ukulele? RIEGEL: Yes.

Would anyone else like to take a stab at that, or we can move on? MERCER: Laura? BAILEY: Uh, yeah. I'm so sorry for being so hot.

Who is the most physically chaotic in the recording booth? RAY: I feel like Liam has a really emotive body. BAILEY: And then he's asleep on the ground in the next, like, five minutes. He just naps anywhere.

O’BRIEN: I also like just appearing by my friends’ faces with an iPhone camera as they get into it. RAY: Ashley’s body movements, yours make me laugh a lot. WILLINGHAM: It’s a lot of gesturing at the floor. MERCER: It's very panicked three-year-old.

JOHNSON: Because you’ll hear it if you move, so you gotta have a little bit of movement. Ashley Johnson Fights the Urge to Drop 'Vox Machina' Season 4 Spoilers The stars share character hypotheticals, tease dynamic shifts, and we finally hear Trinket's voice! What line or moment this season made you think, “The animators are absolutely going to hate us? ” WILLINGHAM: Well, the Kraken was one of them, for sure.

I think after three seasons of the Chroma Conclave and five giant dragons, we had a conversation, and he was like, “So, no more monsters, right? We're all good with that? ” We're like, “Actually, there’s a big ol’ Kraken. ” And they're like, “Why do you hate us so much?

” We're like, “No, it's love! ” But Titmouse is amazing, and they absolutely were part of the problem-solving process, made it look incredible, and then we just reassured them by telling them everything was going to get worse as the story goes on. MERCER: Yep. As a compromise, we made Taryon’s horses mechanical, so you're welcome.

WILLINGHAM: That's true. No quadrupeds. I do have some individuals, so we're going to start with Travis, if you don't mind. If Grog had to explain the plot of Season 4 in one sentence, how wrong would he get it?

WILLINGHAM: How wrong would he get it? I mean, he would always be right: Grog. Beer. Buddies.

Laura, Vex has become one of the emotional anchors of the group. What was most interesting about exploring her in Season 4 after everything she and Percy have been through? BAILEY: I don't want to give anything away yet. RAY: Your eyes look so pretty right now.

BAILEY: Really? WILLINGHAM: Ladies, ladies. BAILEY: There's some great stuff with Keyleth, you guys. With Vex and Keyleth.

There's some really fun stuff. That's all I'm going to say. RIEGEL: JOHNSON: Whoa! Spoilers!

O'BRIEN: Does it work like that, though? WILLINGHAM: Oh my God. Well, it's been nice, folks. Thank you so much.

We are now being pulled off the air. Marisha, what's more intimidating for Keyleth: ancient evil, political responsibility, or having to talk about her feelings? RAY: It feels like shade. Definitely political responsibility.

Public speaking? Come on. Who wants to do that? JOHNSON: Bye, guys.

Ashley, Pike's faith and confidence have been tested a lot. What does Season 4 reveal about what she believes in now? JOHNSON: Ooh! Alright, I'm going to be real with just you all here.

WILLINGHAM: No spoilers, no spoilers, no spoilers. JOHNSON: Okay, okay, okay. Travis with a dart. This is my favorite season.

I’m going to tell y'all it's very good, and I really think Pike's journey really sort of comes to a head, if you will, and has to deal with these things. It's great. Her faith is a journey. RIEGEL: You sound like you're doing a book report of a book you didn't read.

“The Great Gatsby was about a guy named Gatsby who was great. It's this rich guy. It's a good book. ” JOHNSON: I'm really bad at giving away spoilers, so I get nervous, and then I shut down.

O’BRIEN: She likes to utter them live on streams. JOHNSON: Here. Hold this. Liam, if Vax had one day completely free from destiny, gods, death, and prophecy, what would he actually do with it?

O’BRIEN: “We have one hour in the sky. ” Throwback. Sex, guys! I'm talking about sex while flying.

RIEGEL: Sky sex. Skex. Taliesin, Percy has survived one gothic nightmare after another. In Season 4, what is the most interesting part of playing him after revenge is no longer his main engine?

JAFFE: Ooh. Less angst means building more things. He finally has some time to build some stuff. Honestly, that's really like getting to say a bunch of technobabble.

I'm really here for the technobabble. It's great. Sam, what is harder: singing as Scanlan, crying as Scanlan, or making everyone else regret being in the room with Scanlan? RIEGEL: I don't know, but the singing is really fun.

It's my favorite thing to do. I love doing music for the show, and I love singing for the show, and I'm so lucky and grateful that I get to do that for five seasons now. It's so fun. Matthew, if Trinket could finally speak for one scene, what would he say to Vox Machina?

MERCER: “Can I stay with you? You keep not animating me. Too many protagonists. Sung Jin, why?!

” WILLINGHAM: “Go back in the necklace! Back in the necklace! ” Travis, we're back to you. What's your favorite flavor of Grog to play?

Rage, confusion, loyalty, or accidental wisdom? MERCER: Strawberry. WILLINGHAM: Confusion with a sprinkle of accidental wisdom. Easy.

Laura, Vex can weaponize charm, sarcasm, and arrows equally well. Which is the most fun to perform? RAY: He's nice to you. BAILEY: I think the weaponized charm is definitely the most fun to play, darling.

WILLINGHAM: I like the multiple-choice questions. That helps. BAILEY: Strawberry. I apologize, some questions are easier than others.

Marisha, if Keyleth could give her Season 1 self one piece of advice, would Season 1 Keyleth actually listen? WILLINGHAM: Why do you suck? MERCER: Damn. BAILEY: Thanks, Keyleth.

RAY: So wait, the question isn't about what advice I would give; it’s if she would even listen or not? MERCER: Yes. RAY: Who cares about the advice? I mean, yeah?

MERCER: Good answer. RAY: Strawberry. The question might not have been the best. MERCER: No, it’s all good!

Ashley, Pike and Grog have one of the sweetest friendships in the series. What makes that dynamic so special to keep returning to? JOHNSON: The power of friendship, man, really is so wonderful, and we love to see it. You know?

I don't know, I feel like for all of us, Travis is like our older brother. We love him so much… BAILEY: Uh, no. No. JOHNSON: Not all of us! BAILEY: That's not right. RIEGEL: All of us feel that way.

All of us feel that way. JOHNSON: Minus… Minus his wife. RIEGEL: Go on, kiss your older brother. JOHNSON: Um, yeah.

They're good friends. We lost it. WILLINGHAM: We never had it. JOHNSON: No!

Let me try to wrangle it back! We love Travis. We're all good friends. They’re married.

RIEGEL: Are you trying to salvage it? Are you trying to answer still? JOHNSON: I'm done. Let's move on.

Liam, Vax’s relationship with fate, death, and the Matron of Ravens continues to loom over him. How do you keep that darkness grounded rather than melodramatic? O’BRIEN: I hide my trauma in plain sight, you guys. Where can I hide right now?

I want to talk about Travis being my older brother. It's really easy when my best friends are in the room with me, and we have years and years and years of trust and family dynamic. It just feels simple in the right circle of people. WILLINGHAM: Hey, bro.

I was going to go take a shower. Did you want to… clean your room? O’BRIEN: I think Travis is more like daddy, but that's just me. MERCER: What is happening?

Taliesin, what's your favorite kind of Percy line? Ominous, elegant, devastating, or needlessly cutting? JAFFE: Oh, needlessly cutting. Any time that he can say something absolutely cruel and bitchy, and especially if it flies directly over the person's head, oh, God, it's so good.

MERCER: Withering. JAFFE: Withering! What a good word for that. Yes.

You're so smart. You wouldn't know it from the haircut. Yes. I love you.

Sam, if Scanlan had to write the official theme song for Season 4, what would the title be, and how quickly would Prime Video reject it? RIEGEL: Whoa. The theme song for Season 4 is… Oh, man, I don't want to give any spoilers. Let's just say it's… JAFFE: Garry Shandling’s Show.

RIEGEL: Garry Shandling’s Show? Sure. It's The Garry Shandling Show theme song, and that's why they would cancel it. That's it.

Matthew, after voicing so many characters across Critical Role, is there something weirdly freeing about just being a bear? I know you voice a lot of other things. MERCER: Yeah, I mean, it is. I've learned a lot about my range as a bear.

RAY: Happy Pride! MERCER: What better button could there be to that question? WILLINGHAM: We do have to give you some props because our sound designer, we have a whole library of bear sounds that we can pick from, and half the time he's like, “This is pretty good. ” It’s a solid mix of Mercer and an official bear.

RAY: Your sad Trinket noises are my favorite. These 'Vox Machina' Stars Have Tasted Blood in the Booth Critical Role revisits some of their toughest voice acting jobs. I have a question for everyone. I'm always so impressed by people who can do voices the way you guys do them.

You guys are so talented at it, but I would imagine there are certain voices that you do that are more straining on your vocal cords. For each of you, who has been the toughest character you've voiced in your career in terms of really putting pressure on your vocal cords or the performance that you're trying to give? MERCER: For me, that’s super easy. I was working on one of the Shadow of Mordor games.

It’s one of the various orc archetypes, and it was four-hour sessions with a facial motion capture rig, screaming as an orc, going, “You're stupid! ” at full volume, and they’re like, “Alright, cool, that's baseline. Now we're going to go middle volume and then higher volume. ” So, I tasted a lot of blood on that one.

It's gotten better with the industry since. People are much more conscientious, but at the time, oh boy. RIEGEL: Yeah, we've all had those awful roles. I played Starscream in a couple of games.

It's right there in his name. He screams. He screams everything. Also, the hardest role I've had to play recently is trying to speak in a loud drag club last night, which is why my voice sounds like… O’BRIEN: You sound like the clerk from The Simpsons today.

RIEGEL: “Oh, can I help you, sir? ” O’BRIEN: Asura’s Wrath is a video game some of you maybe played. He was a six-armed god of rage, and half of his lines were just capital AAAAAAAAGGGGGGHHHHH. JAFFE: Mine was one of the Grand Theft Autos.

They were just like, “Oh, we need you to be on fire for, like, 26 seconds straight. ” I was like, “That's the end of my week. Okay. ” It was one of, like, three times I was like, “I think there might be a little bit of blood in that cough.

” Yeah. It's not good. WILLINGHAM: I think, actually, in Season 2, the kill box, Kevdak and Grog fight. I definitely came out of there three octaves lower.

We did it over a couple of days, and the raging was always really hard, but also fun as hell, and then just fighting over and over, I would come out of there and be like, “Hi, what's for dinner? ” JOHNSON: When Travis loses his voice, we can't hear him. There's just a rumble. You're like, “What is that?

” BAILEY: We've been watching a lot of Dragon Ball Z again because of Ronin, and I lost my voice in the callbacks for that show. And then I got the role, and it was like, “Oh no, what am I doing? ” It was all of, like, the Super Saiyan power-ups that lasted for 30 seconds straight, and you just have to scream and scream and scream.

And it was like a little boy voice that doesn't sound anything like a little boy, so it was really raspy. RAY: I remember I did a bunch of psycho baddie screams for Far Cry, and that was one of the only times that I almost started crying in the session because there was just so much screaming and yelling, and same thing, they were like, “Gotta go longer. We need 10 more seconds on the scream.

” And I was so mad and upset and in pain, and I was like, “...okay. ” RIEGEL: But you guys will be screaming when you see the next episodes of The Legends of Vox Machina, Season 4, when they come out tonight at midnight. Go watch it. Tell a friend, please, because we need your eyeballs on this.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4, is releasing new episodes on Prime Video every Wednesday. The Legend of Vox Machina Like Follow Followed TV-MA Animation Comedy Adventure Fantasy Release Date January 27, 2022 Network Prime Video Showrunner Brandon Auman Directors Young Heller, Eugene Lee, Alicia Chan Writers Eugene Son, Travis Willingham, Chris Wyatt, Kevin Burke, Suzanne Keilly, Mae Catt, Todd Casey, Ashly Burch, May Chan, Marc Bernardin Cast See All Creator Chris Prynoski Powered by Expand Collapse





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Critical Role The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 Season 5 Prime Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Busch's wife opens up after NASCAR legend's death: 'Our hearts are absolutely shattered'Kyle Busch's wife released a statement on Friday following the NASCAR legend's tragic death. Here's what to know.

Read more »

Collider Ladies Night Live with Critical RoleJoin Perri Nemiroff and the ladies of Critical Role, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Marisha Ray, for a live conversation about their hit series The Legend of Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein, and more. The live episode of Collider Ladies Night will take place on Monday, June 22nd at the Dynasty Typewriter Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are available for $20 online and will be $25 on the day of the show, should any seats remain. The show will begin at 7:00 pm and will be hosted by Perri Nemiroff. Don't miss your chance to sit in on the conversation and join us for a brand-new Ladies Night Live!

Read more »

Energy Department says advanced nuclear reactor first to reach critical milestoneThe Energy Department says a small nuclear reactor under development at a national lab has reached a crucial milestone that could allow it to produce electricity in the next few years.

Read more »

Energy Department says advanced nuclear reactor first to reach critical milestoneAntares Nuclear microreactor hits criticality milestone at Idaho national laboratory.

Read more »