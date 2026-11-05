Critical Role Announces Mighty Nein Sequel Novel 'Children of Empire' for November 10

Critical Role releases the first official sequel to the Mighty Nein campaign in 'Children of Empire,' featuring Caleb Widogast and Beau Lionett on November 10.

Critical Role is expanding its literary universe with the announcement of a new official novel, ' Critical Role: The Mighty Nein: Children of Empire.' This publication will arrive on November 10 and serves as the first-ever sequel to the studio's acclaimed second campaign. The book bridges the narrative gap between the original Mighty Nein adventures and the upcoming third campaign, 'Bells Hells.'

Novel Details and Author Nibedita Sen

The upcoming story is written by award-winning author Nibedita Sen, who brings extensive experience in fantasy storytelling to the Critical Role canon. Sen's work connects the events of the past with the future of the Exandria setting. Fans can access an exclusive preview of the novel through ScreenRant, offering a glimpse into the upcoming adventure. Pre-orders are currently available for those eager to read the story as soon as it releases.

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Characters Caleb Widogast and Beau Lionett Return

Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett return as the central figures in this new installment of the series. The excerpt provided reveals the pair hiking up Mount Mentiri toward Beauregard's family vineyard. The narrative focuses on Beau's personal history with the Thoreau Lionett estate. It explores the aftermath of her father's arrest and the subsequent decline of the vineyard business during the war.

Vineyard Crisis and Political Fallout

The story details the severe economic and reputational damage suffered by the Lionett family vineyard. Beau's father, Thoreau Lionett, was arrested by the Crownsguard, leading to missed paydays and canceled orders from wealthy clients in Deastok. Competitors like the Stassmans exploited the scandal to poach staff and undermine the business. Beau missed the initial crisis while traveling with Yasha to find Zuala's grave and assisting the Cobalt Soul against Trent Ikithon.

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Character Dynamics and Ongoing Conflicts

During their climb, Beau and Caleb discuss the lingering threats to Exandria, specifically the status of the war criminal Trent Ikithon. Caleb notes that Ikithon is currently eluding capture, a situation that requires caution and movement. Their conversation also highlights the complex personal dynamic between the two characters. Beau teases Caleb about his interactions with the fugitive, suggesting an awkward closeness that adds depth to their alliance.

Future Steps for Exandria Storytelling

This novel represents a significant step in the ongoing development of Critical Role's multimedia franchise. By expanding the timeline between major campaigns, the studio allows fans to explore character development in new contexts. The book promises to deepen the lore surrounding Wildemount and its residents. Readers will gain insight into the personal struggles of beloved characters beyond their adventuring lives. The release on November 10 marks a key date in the Exandria calendar for dedicated followers of the franchise.