Critical Review of Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video

A user shares their opinion of the recently released Batman series on Prime Video, expressing excitement for season 2 despite some initial reservations

It was a very interesting take on the Batman mythos, the changes to the characters I honestly weren't sure would work, but they did, and it elevated the show.

I'm excited for season 2. Worst batman show that has come out in a long time. And that says alot. Batman is the only good part of the show and it feels like he's a side character.

Batman: Caped Crusader follows a young Bruce Wayne in the early days of his crusade, with Gotham City struggling with corruption, organized crime, and a growing number of costumed villains. Inspired by the character's roots in noir, the series reimagines familiar allies and enemies through a morally murkier lens. Batman: Caped Crusader takes Batman back to his origins in more ways than one, but it also offers new emotional stories set across Gotham.

Matt Reeves' Batman Show On Prime Video Is A Must-See Before The Batman 2 After Sebastian Stan's Harvey Dent Castin





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Batman: Caped Crusader Prime Video Matt Reeves Sebastian Stan Gotham City Organized Crime Costumed Villains Moral Murkier Lens Bruce Wayne Corruption Seasons Entertainment Reviews

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