Critical Reactions to Jack Thorne's 'Falling': Mixed Reviews for His Religious Romance Drama

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne's new religious romance drama Falling has received mixed reviews from critics. Some have been disappointed by the show's slow pacing and forced romance, while others have praised Keeley Hawes' performance and found the series mature and thought-provoking.

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne's new religious romance drama Falling has received mixed reviews from critics. The show launched on Tuesday night with much hype due to its stellar cast and a writer who won several awards for his Netflix drama, Adolescence.

However, the responses to Falling have been generally unfavorable. Some critics have panned the series for its slow pacing and 'forced' romance, while others have given two-star reviews for its 'odd' dialogue and claimed that writer Jack Thorne's first attempt at a love story lacks the depth and authenticity found in his previous work.

On the other hand, The Times gave the show a glowing five-star review, praising Keeley Hawes' performance and finding the series 'spellbinding' and 'mature'





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Adolescence Writer Jack Thorne Religious Romance Drama Falling Mixed Reviews Slow Pacing Forced Romance

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Critics Criticize Adolescence Writer Jack Thorne's Religious Romance Drama FallingAdolescence writer Jack Thorne's new religious romance drama Falling has been received with mixed reviews by critics. Some compared it unfavorably to an episode of Father Brown, while others praised it for its witty dialogue and relatable characters. Overall, the show has been criticized for its slow pacing and forced romance.

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