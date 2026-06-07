Critical Errors to Avoid When Filling Out a Lasting Power of Attorney Form

Navigating the LPA application process without a solicitor requires extreme care. This guide highlights the most common reasons for rejection, from personal detail discrepancies and improper corrections to illegal instructions, witness selection errors, and incorrect signing sequences, helping you ensure your application is successful.

Completing a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) form without professional assistance is certainly possible, but it demands meticulous attention to detail. A single oversight can lead the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) to reject an application, causing significant delays and stress.

Many of these errors are easily avoidable with careful preparation. One frequent pitfall involves the formatting of personal details. The OPG expects full, unambiguous information.

For instance, abbreviating a country name like 'USA' for an address in New York has led to rejections, with legal experts describing some reasons as 'ridiculous'. It is far safer to write out full names and addresses exactly as they appear on official documents. If your legal name is Alexander but you go by Alex, use Alexander. Similarly, while the OPG may not initially flag an incorrect date of birth, this mistake can create major problems later.

A bank or other institution may refuse to accept the LPA when you try to use it, precisely because the document contains a discrepancy. Another critical area is the correction of errors. If you make a mistake on the form, do not simply write over it or use correction fluid (like Tipp-Ex) or a pencil. The prescribed method is to draw a single neat line through the error and write the correct information clearly above or below it.

The person making the correction must initial next to the change. This rule is especially important for dates, as the OPG is particularly strict about any alterations to signing dates. Changing a '2' to an '8', for example, is a common blunder that will result in rejection.

Furthermore, you must never correct an error made by another person on their behalf; only the original signatory can amend their own mistake. The instructions you provide for your attorney within the LPA must also be lawful. While these sections allow you to give specific binding directions, any request that is illegal in the UK will cause the OPG to either reject the entire application or strike out that particular instruction.

Examples include directives related to assisted dying, which is not legal, or attempting to impose absolute conditions that you cannot control, such as a permanent ban on being placed in a care home. Choosing the correct witnesses and certificate provider is governed by strict impartiality rules. The donor cannot witness any attorney's signature, and attorneys cannot witness the donor's signature (though they can witness each other's). All witnesses must be at least 18 years old.

The certificate provider's role is even more regulated; they must confirm your mental capacity and that you are acting free from pressure. A wide range of people are ineligible, including family members, spouses, the attorneys themselves, and their families. If using a personal certificate provider (like a long-term friend), they must have known you for at least two years. Opting for a professional, such as a solicitor or doctor, is often simpler and less risky.

Using an independent person for both witness and certificate provider roles is advisable. Finally, the sequential order of signatures and dates on the form is non-negotiable. The sections must be completed in a specific sequence, and signing them out of order is a top mistake that leads to rejection, even when detailed instructions are provided





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Lasting Power Of Attorney LPA Form Office Of The Public Guardian OPG Rejection Reasons LPA Mistakes Witness Requirements Certificate Provider Legal Instructions Amending Forms Signing Order

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